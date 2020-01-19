Twenty-one members of Hall County VFWA 1347 attended the Jan. 7 meeting at the United Veterans Club.

New members Lindsey Schwan, Kelse Bennett and Josie Reves were welcomed.

Five thank-you cards were read for donations to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center and other organizations.

Twenty guests and 20 residents were in attendance for the VA Medical Center Christmas party.

More than 300 attended the “Wreaths Across America” ceremony on Dec. 14 at the UVC and then helped to lay 1,200 wreaths at the Grand Island Veterans Cemetery. Emails will be sent about helping to remove the wreaths when the weather cooperates.

The National Guard unit has returned home and a yellow ribbon and welcome home ceremony is planned for Feb. 8 in Lincoln.

The auxiliary has reached the 100% mark of members compared to last year, but others are always welcome to join.

A Valentine party is scheduled for Feb. 2 at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney. This will be an opportunity to see the new facility and get  reacquainted with the residents who had been in Grand Island.

The charter was draped for Nancy Sliva.

The next meeting date is Feb. 4 the UVC. Lunch will be at noon for those interested, followed by the meeting at 1 p.m.

