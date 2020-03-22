Fifteen members of Hall County VFWA 1347 attended their monthly meeting March 3 at the United Veterans Club.

President Karen Linden called the meeting to order and chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer.

Carmen Angelmyer was approved for membership. New members are always welcome.

A thank-you note was received from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in appreciation of the unit’s assistance with programs.

The auxiliary hosted a pizza party Feb. 11 for the residents and staff at the VAMC. Plans are being made for a cookout for Memorial Day.

The auxiliary would like to thank those who helped with the clean up of wreaths on Feb. 15 at the Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Approximately 75 people were in attendance.

Due to the coronavirus the following activities were canceled:

* March 14 — La Vonne Catron and Linden serving coffee at the VAMC.

* March 20 — National Guard members meeting at the Readiness Center. Alexa Linehan had requested treats for this meeting.

A welcome home for the National Guard members who had been deployed is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 19 at the hanger. Kim Cronin asked for refreshments for 300 to 400 attendees. Sheet cakes will be ordered and supplies purchased, with several members volunteering to help serve.

Election of officers is scheduled for the next meeting set for 1 p.m. April 7 at the UVC.

