The Hall County VFW Auxiliary met Dec. 3 at the United Veterans Club for lunch, followed by a meeting.
Chaplin Leyanne Kelly led the opening prayer.
Teresa Bernard was submitted for membership and approved, giving 17 members in attendance. There are 58 annual and 151 life memberships. The group needs 10 new or renewed memberships to reach 100%. La Vonne Catron can be contacted with your membership information.
Pat Geiger gave information about activities at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Wreaths Across America donations reached the goal of being able to place a wreath on all grave sites at the Grand Island Veterans Cemetery. A program was held Dec. 14 at UVC, followed by the placing of the wreaths at the cemetery. The auxiliary gives a big “thank you” to all for your generous donations.
Several members decorated a Christmas tree at the Stuhr Museum “Fantasy of Trees” display. It will be available for viewing until Dec. 31.
The National Guard unit has returned home. Welcome home and yellow ribbon ceremonies are planned for some time in February. More information will follow.
The next meeting will be Jan. 7 at UVC. Lunch for those who wish to attend is at noon, with the meeting to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.