Seventeen members of Hall County VFWA Post 1347 and one guest were present when Karen Linden, president, called the Oct. 1 meeting to order at the United Veterans Club.
Alexis Linehan was accepted as a new member.
Because no one can hold more than one elected office, David Jewett will serve as senior vice chair and Patricia Menough as junior vice chair.
Thank-you notes were read from Linda Vogel for Ways to Show a Poppy and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for support at bingo and coffee hour.
The Countryside Kids 4-H Club will do coffee hour in November at the VAMC. Sharon Harper, La Vonne Catron and Billie Herron will host in October.
Membership report indicates there are 151 life and 42 annual, for a total of 193 members. Membership dues for 2020 should be sent to Catron by Dec. 31.
Members participated in the Hero Flight Welcome Home on Oct. 9. There were two World War II, 78 Vietnam and 16 Korean vets on this flight.
Wreaths Across America donations are being received. Donations are still needed to be able to sponsor a wreath for every veteran. Donations can be made at: wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Project Connect will be Oct. 24 at the G.I. Free Church on South Blaine.
Members discussed decorating a Christmas tree for Stuhr Museum's Fantasy of Trees.
The next meeting will be Nov. 5 at the UVC, with lunch at noon followed by at meeting at 1 p.m.
