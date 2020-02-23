Senior vice president David Jewett called to order the Feb. 4 meeting of Hall County VFWA No. 1347 at the United Veterans Club.
Sixteen members were present. Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer.
Vicki Hellbusch and Teri Gerhardus were welcomed to the auxiliary, with the approval of their membership applications.
Correspondence was received from the Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System and Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island, thanking the auxiliary for their volunteer activities, and the Great Western Bank concerning bank fraud.
Auxiliary members participated in the following activities:
* Feb. 8 — Countryside Kids 4-H Club hosting a coffee hour and bingo at the VAMC.
* Feb. 11 — Veterans treated to a pizza party at the VAMC.
* Feb. 22 — Wreath Clean Up of Veterans Memorial Cemetery hosted by the auxiliary.
Upcoming activities for the National Guard troop and their families were discussed. Member Karen Linden attended the State VFW and Auxiliary Conference in Lincoln Feb. 8 and 9 in Lincoln.
Leap year bingo is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
The charter was draped for Vesta Strinv.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the UVC. Those wishing to attend for lunch meet at noon.
