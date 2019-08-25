Seventeen members of Hall County VFW Auxiliary No. 1347 attended the Aug. 6 meeting at the United Veterans Club.
Ron Hatch, UVC Board member, acknowledged Billie Herron for taking pictures of the Traveling Vietnam Wall over Memorial Day weekend. Procedures for handling flags after taken down on national holidays were discussed. The auxiliary is willing to continue to help.
Membership report: 150 life and 28 annual members, for a total of 178 members. To be at 100 %, 220 members are needed for 2020. Membership dues can be sent to Treasurer La Vonne Catron before Dec. 31.
Recipients for the Tom Wilcox Nursing Scholarship are Nicolle Nellson and Cherokee Reinhart.
Several members were able to attend the VFW School of Instruction Aug. 3 in Seward.
Members helped the Countryside Kids 4-H Club serve treats Aug. 10 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Four members helped hand out 580 Buddy Poppies at Stuhr Museum’s “Welcome Home Celebration” on July 20.
Lori Skala and Sharon Harper attended bingo day July 16 at the Kearney veterans home. They were able to talk to some of the residents who had been in Grand Island and received a tour of the facilities.
Ordering new blue polo shirts has been postponed until September. For information on prices and sizes, call Catron at (308) 380-2663.
Contact a VFW member to purchase a 2020 VFW calendar, available for $20. November has a picture of the Traveling Vietnam Wall by Herron.
The “Wreaths Across America” program will continue at the Grand Island Veterans Cemetery. Volunteers are needed to present a program at the cemetery and place wreaths on the grave sites. For donations, the cost of each wreath is $15.
David Jewett reported flags have been purchased by the new schools. The auxiliary will check with other schools needing flags.
The crocheted flag afghan will be raffled at the Big 10 VFW Conference in Norfolk later this year.
The Vietnam Reunion on Aug. 9 and 10 in Omaha was attended by some members.
Auxiliary members will participate in the Veteran’s Day parade at the State Fair on Monday, Sept. 2. A hospitality tent for veterans and their families will be available during the program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the south end of the fairgrounds .
The next meeting will be Sept. 3 at UVC, with lunch at noon followed by the meeting.