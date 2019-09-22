Fifteen Hall County VFW Auxiliary Post 1347 members attended the Sept. 3 meeting at the United Veterans Club.
A reminder, memberships are due Dec. 31.
Ron Hitch presented information about flag procedures for holiday displays. He also presented a check from proceeds received during the Traveling Vietnam Wall display over Memorial Day.
La Vonne Catron took entry information for “Voice of Democracy” and “Patriots Pen” to all the local schools. These are VFW national contests with monetary prizes given at several levels.
Billie Herron reported about Veteran’s Day at the State Fair. The morning program, featuring Justin Kane, had over 750 in attendance. Nine recruits took the oath officiated by Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac. Several auxiliary members in addition to Mule Skinners Troop family members rode on the parade’s float.
Military bracelets were sold at the Vietnam Veteran’s Reunion in Omaha. Bracelets were also offered Sept. 7 at the Husker in the Park Party for Veterans at Grace Abbott Park.
Gold Star Family Day is Sunday, Sept. 29. A gift certificate will be given to the group’s Gold Star mother, Irene Klein.
T-shirts are still on back order. Catron will place the order when they are available.
The Charter was draped for Ina Haney.
The next meeting will be Oct. 1 at the UVC. Lunch will be at noon followed by the meeting.
