Hall County 4-H volunteers were recognized on July 13 at the Hall County Fair. The County Award recipients were selected by the Hall County 4-H Council from nominations received from 4-H families.
Ramona Schafer of Doniphan received the Meritorious Service Award. She has volunteered with the 4-H program for 18 years.
Judy Moravec of Grand Island received the Salute to Excellence Lifetime Volunteer award. She has volunteered with Hall County 4-H for 21 years.
Twila Rempe of Grand Island received the Salute to Excellence Volunteer of the Year award for her dedication and years of service to 4-H members in the sewing club.
Dale Delamotte of Doniphan received the Tribute to Leader Excellence Award. He has been a leader for the Hall County 4-H shooting sports program for more than 20 years.
Rick Schultz of Cairo received the Outstanding 4-H Alumni Award. This award is given to individuals who give outstanding service or support to 4-H and have promoted 4-H positively in the community.
Kountryside Kids 4-H Club received the Heart of 4-H Award for the members’ many hours of service to the community. Club leader is LaDonna Obermiller.
Katie Eberl, Abbie Philmalee, Dalton Quandt and Madison Thesenvitz were honored as they complete their service on the Hall County 4-H Council.