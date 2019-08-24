“Ethan Claymore” was named the “favorite show” of the 2018-19 season when the Grand Island Little Theatre recently presented its annual awards.
Voters included working members of the group, season ticket holders and advertising sponsors.
Lori Moss and Norbert Wenzl served as directors for the play; Jeanne Mueller Fossberg was producer.
Also winning awards for “Ethan Claymore” were: Dave Hulinsky as Ethan Claymore, favorite actor; Lindsey Jurgens as Teresa Pike, favorite supporting actress (in a tie with Kelsey Helget from “Annie Get Your Gun”); Mike Stewart as Douglas McLaren, favorite character actor; Zadin Haack as young Ethan, young actor award (in a tie with Briggs Winfrey from “On Golden Pond); and Lori Moss and Norbert Wenzl, favorite directors. Wenzl, Eric Lorenz and Dustin Thorton also earned creative achievement honors for the set’s magic door. Haack also received the “A Star is Born” award.
“Annie Get Your Gun” earned multiple honors including those for favorite song and favorite costumes. “Anything You Can Do” was performed by Brigit Baglien and Trent Kieckhafer, with Sarah Chandler, music director, Nicole Hicken, choreographer, and Mark Landis, accompanist. Costumes were created by Michael Walters, Cynthia Mohr, Connie Sawyer and Sherry Cook.
Baglien was named favorite actress for her portrayal of Annie Oakley; Jana Thompson was favorite character actress for playing Mrs. Wilson; and Kelsey Helget as Dolly Take was named favorite supporting actress (in a tie with Lindsey Jurgens from “Ethan Claymore”).
Jerry Poels, Jim Bartlett, Ray Smith, Mindy Smidt, Ray Smidt, and Rick Brown designed the favorite set for “On Golden Pond.” Briggs Winfrey as Billy Ray earned a young actor award (in a tie with Zadin Haack from “Ethan Claymore.)
Favorite supporting actor was Trent Kieckhafer as Paul Singer in “Moon Over Buffalo.”
Directors from each show also presented special awards.
Kate Collins, Jim Bartlett and Norbert Wenzl, directors of “The Nerd,” recognized Kelsey Helget as backstage rookie, Sarah Chandler and Keith Smith as most helpful backstage, and directors’ choice went to Rachael Stramel.
Lori Moss and Norbert Wenzl, directors of “Ethan Claymore,” chose Rachel Taylor as backstage rookie, and Ashlee Nuss as most helpful backstage. Directors’ choice awards were given to Dustin Thornton, Barbara Clark and Dave Hulinsky.
Mindy Smidt and Brendan Nierman, directors of “On Golden Pond,” recognized Ray Smidt and Ray Smith as most helpful backstage, and the directors’ choice went to Briggs Winfrey.
Todd Birchard and Jeremy Johnson, directors of “Moon Over Buffalo,” named Brigit Baglien as their backstage rookie. Most helpful backstage was Keith Smith, and the directors’ choice went to Kate Collins and Ron Jelinek.
Sarah Chandler, Cheryl Schuett and Brian Mohr, directors of “Annie Get Your Gun,” recognized Von Thompson and Katie Bough as backstage rookies, and Marilyn Williams as most helpful backstage. The directors’ choice award went to Jim Truell.
Members of the GILT committee were: Geri Lorenz, Kelsey Helget, Cheryl Schuett, Trish Jarecke, Vicki Palu, Barbara Clark, Michael Walters, Jim Truell, Brian Mohr, Steve Spencer, Norbert “Skeeter” Wenzl, Lori Moss, Kari Thornton, Dustin Thornton, Wayne Menke, Linda Loeb, and Jeannee Mueller Fossberg.
The Grand Island Little Theater will open its 2019-20 season with “The Battle of Shallowford” on Oct. 11.