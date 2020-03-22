Results for February were:

Tuesday, Feb. 4 — North-South, first, Patricia Grudzinski, Myrna Sullivan; second, Eldon Ervin, Robert Kutilek; third, Charles Fox, Keith Sinor. East-West, first, Teresa Luther, Jolynn Gardner-Scholz; second, Sherill Perdew, Leanne Ray; third, Marge Little, Betty Kort.

Thursday, Feb. 6 — First, Eldon Ervin, Patricia Vogel; second, Robert Fickes, Maria Dierks; third, Connie Yost, Sherill Perdew.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 — North-South, first, Thomas Beswick, Patricia Grudzinski; second, Eldon Ervin, Mary Fox; third, Charles Fox, Regina Olsen. East-West, first, Betty Kort, Marge Little; second, Catherine Kutilek, Robert Kutilek; third, Elsie Roemmich, Bonnie Arnold.

Thursday, Feb. 13 — Tied for first, Patricia Grudzinski, Myrna Sullivan and Linda Hessel, Mary Fox; third, Martha Jane Kittridge, Elsie Roemmich.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 — First, Robert Kutilek, Myrna Sullivan; second, Catherine Kutilek, Linda Hessel; third, Eldon Ervin, Elsie Roemmich.

Thursday, Feb. 20 — First, Robert Kutilek, Eldon Ervin; second, Mary Fox, Mona Dubas; third, Charles Fox, Myrna Sullivan.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 — First, Regina Olsen, Bonnie Arnold; second, Patricia Vogel, Elsie Roemmich; third, Eldon Ervin, Keith Sinor.

Thursday, Feb. 27 — First, Eldon Ervin, Myrna Sullivan; second, Connie Yost, Sherill Perdew; third, Thomas Beswick, Keith Sinor.

