Results for December were:
Tuesday, Dec. 3 — First, Steven Millnitz, Jerry Kenyon; second, Patricia Grudzinski, Myrna Sullivan; third, Thomas Beswick, Mary Fox.
Thursday, Dec. 5 — North-South, first, Diane Kenyon, Robert Fickes; second, Lonnie Rice, Charles Fox; third, Darlene Fagan, Patricia Grudzinski. East-West, first, Eldon Ervin, Patricia Vogel; second, Steven Millnitz, Pamela Millnitz; third, Mary Fox, Sally Bryson.
Tuesday, Dec. 10 — First, Jerry Kenyon, Myrna Sullivan; second, Linda Hessel, Patricia Vogel; third, Thomas Beswick, Patricia Grudzinski.
Thursday, Dec. 12 — North-South, first, Thomas Beswick, Jerry Kenyon; second, Eldon Ervin, Patricia Knust; third, Lonnie Rice, Bonnie Arnold. East-West, first, Bob Kutilek, Catherine Kutilek; second, Patricia Grudzinski, Myrna Sullivan; third, Diane Kenyon, Patricia Vogel.
Tuesday, Dec. 17 — First, Patricia Grudzinski, Linda Hessel; tied for second, Patricia Vogel, Charles Fox and Jerry Kenyon, Steven Millnitz.
Thursday, Dec. 19 — First, Linda Hessel, Regina Olsen; second, Thomas Beswick, Jerry Kenyon; third, Patricia Grudzinski, Darlene Fagan.
Thursday, Dec. 26 — First, Steven Millnitz, Catherine Kutilek; second, Jerry Kenyon, Thomas Beswick; tied for third, Myrna Sullivan, Eldon Ervin and Elsie Roemmich, Bonnie Arnold.
Tuesday Afternoon, Dec. 31 — First, Thomas Beswick, Eldon Ervin; second, Charles Fox, Myrna Sullivan; third, Bob Clymer, Sheryl Clymer.
Tuesday Evening Session, Dec. 31 — First, Eldon Ervin, Jerry Kenyon; second, Regina Olsen, Bonnie Arnold; third, Patricia Vogel, Elsie Roemmich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.