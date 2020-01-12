Results for December were:

Tuesday, Dec. 3 — First, Steven Millnitz, Jerry Kenyon; second, Patricia Grudzinski, Myrna Sullivan; third, Thomas Beswick, Mary Fox.

Thursday, Dec. 5 — North-South, first, Diane Kenyon, Robert Fickes; second, Lonnie Rice, Charles Fox; third, Darlene Fagan, Patricia Grudzinski. East-West, first, Eldon Ervin, Patricia Vogel; second, Steven Millnitz, Pamela Millnitz; third, Mary Fox, Sally Bryson.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 — First, Jerry Kenyon, Myrna Sullivan; second, Linda Hessel, Patricia Vogel; third, Thomas Beswick, Patricia Grudzinski.

Thursday, Dec. 12 — North-South, first, Thomas Beswick, Jerry Kenyon; second, Eldon Ervin, Patricia Knust; third, Lonnie Rice, Bonnie Arnold. East-West, first, Bob Kutilek, Catherine Kutilek; second, Patricia Grudzinski, Myrna Sullivan; third, Diane Kenyon, Patricia Vogel.

Tuesday, Dec. 17 — First, Patricia Grudzinski, Linda Hessel; tied for second, Patricia Vogel, Charles Fox and Jerry Kenyon, Steven Millnitz.

Thursday, Dec. 19 — First, Linda Hessel, Regina Olsen; second, Thomas Beswick, Jerry Kenyon; third, Patricia Grudzinski, Darlene Fagan.

Thursday, Dec. 26 — First, Steven Millnitz, Catherine Kutilek; second, Jerry Kenyon, Thomas Beswick; tied for third, Myrna Sullivan, Eldon Ervin and Elsie Roemmich, Bonnie Arnold.

Tuesday Afternoon, Dec. 31 — First, Thomas Beswick, Eldon Ervin; second, Charles Fox, Myrna Sullivan; third, Bob Clymer, Sheryl Clymer.

Tuesday Evening Session, Dec. 31 — First, Eldon Ervin, Jerry Kenyon; second, Regina Olsen, Bonnie Arnold; third, Patricia Vogel, Elsie Roemmich.

