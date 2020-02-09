Results for January were:

Thursday, Jan. 2 — First, Elsie Roemmich, Myrna Sullivan; second, Steven Millnitz, Pamela Millnitz; third, Gayle Hogeland, Linda McConnell.

Tuesday, Jan. 7 — First, Robert Kutilek, Eldon Ervin; second, Charles Fox, Keith Sinor; third, Thomas Beswick, Mary Fox.

Thursday, Jan. 9 — First, Myrna Sullivan, Patricia Grudzinski; second, Patricia Vogel, Barbara Reilly; third, Charles Fox, Mona Dubas.

Tuesday, Jan. 14 — First, Thomas Beswick, Patricia Grudzinski; second, Patricia Vogel, Myrna Sullivan; third, Elsie Roemmich, Pamela Millnitz.

Thursday, Jan. 16 — First, Thomas Beswick, Steven Millnitz; second, Mary Fox, Mona Dubas; third, Myrna Sullivan, Charles Fox.

Tuesday, Jan. 21 — First, Steven Millnitz, Keith Sinor; second, Thomas Beswick, Robert Fickes; third, Elsie Roemmich, Eldon Ervin.

Thursday, Jan. 23 — First, Steven Millnitz, Mary Fox; second, Sheryl Clymer, Linda Hessel; third, Thomas Beswick, Patricia Grudzinski.

Tuesday, Jan. 28 — First, Robert Kutilek, Mary Fox; second, Thomas Beswick, Patricia Grudzinski; third, Steven Millnitz, Pamela Millnitz.

Thursday, Jan. 30 — First, Thomas Beswick, Keith Sinor; second, Elsie Roemmich, Myrna Sullivan; tied for third, Pamela Millnitz, Steven Millnitz and Catherine Kutilek, Bonnie Arnold.

