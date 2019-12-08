Results for November were:

Tuesday, Nov. 5 — First, Jerry Kenyon, Steven Millnitz; second, Patricia Rice, Patricia Knust; third, Myrna Sullivan, Patricia Grudzinski.

Thursday, Nov. 7 — North-South, first, Jerry Kenyon, Thomas Beswick; second, Eldon Ervin, Patricia Vogel; third, Myrna Sullivan, Elsie Roemmich. East-West, first, Darlene Fagan, Patricia Grudzinski; second, Patricia Knust, Diane Kenyon; third, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard.

Tuesday, Nov. 12 — First, Jerry Kenyon, Myrna Sullivan; second, Lonnie Rice, Pamela Millnitz; third, Charles Fox, Regina Olsen.

Thursday, Nov. 14 — First, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard; second, Thomas Beswick, Jerry Kenyon; third, Myrna Sullivan, Patricia Grudzinski.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 — First, Bob Kutilek, Myrna Sullivan; second, Patricia Grudzinski, Patricia Knust; third, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard.

Thursday, Nov. 21 — First, Thomas Beswick, Keith Sinor; second, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard; tied for third, Patricia Grudzinski, Darlene Fagan and Steven Millnitz, Mary Fox.

