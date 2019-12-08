Results for November were:
Tuesday, Nov. 5 — First, Jerry Kenyon, Steven Millnitz; second, Patricia Rice, Patricia Knust; third, Myrna Sullivan, Patricia Grudzinski.
Thursday, Nov. 7 — North-South, first, Jerry Kenyon, Thomas Beswick; second, Eldon Ervin, Patricia Vogel; third, Myrna Sullivan, Elsie Roemmich. East-West, first, Darlene Fagan, Patricia Grudzinski; second, Patricia Knust, Diane Kenyon; third, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard.
Tuesday, Nov. 12 — First, Jerry Kenyon, Myrna Sullivan; second, Lonnie Rice, Pamela Millnitz; third, Charles Fox, Regina Olsen.
Thursday, Nov. 14 — First, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard; second, Thomas Beswick, Jerry Kenyon; third, Myrna Sullivan, Patricia Grudzinski.
Tuesday, Nov. 19 — First, Bob Kutilek, Myrna Sullivan; second, Patricia Grudzinski, Patricia Knust; third, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard.
Thursday, Nov. 21 — First, Thomas Beswick, Keith Sinor; second, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard; tied for third, Patricia Grudzinski, Darlene Fagan and Steven Millnitz, Mary Fox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.