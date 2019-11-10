Results for October were:
Tuesday, Oct. 1 — First, Steven Millnitz, Jerry Kenyon; second, Thomas Beswick, Mary Fox; third, Patricia Grudzinski, Myrna Sullivan.
Thursday, Oct. 3 — North-South, first, Patricia Vogel, Eldon Ervin; second, Thomas Beswick, Jerry Kenyon; third, Charles Fox, Lonnie Rice. East-West, first, Mona Dubas, Regina Olsen; second, Mardi Dennis, Robert Kutilek; third, Catherine Kutilek, Patricia Rice.
Tuesday, Oct. 8 — First, Elsie Roemmich, Patricia Rice; second, Myrna Sullivan, Jerry Kenyon; third, Steven Millnitz, Robert Fickes.
Thursday, Oct. 10 — First, Patricia Vogel, Diane Kenyon; second, Jerry Kenyon, Thomas Beswick; third, Kay Glantz, Robert Glantz.
Tuesday, Oct. 15 — Swiss Team, first, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard, Charles Fox, Mona Dubas; second, Jerry Kenyon, Steven Millnitz, Pamela Millnitz, Linda McConnell; third, Myrna Sullivan, Bob Kutilek, Catherine Kutilek, Linda Hessel.
Thursday, Oct. 17 — First, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard; second, Charles Fox, Myrna Sullivan; third, Pamela Millnitz, Steven Millnitz.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 — First, Thomas Beswick, Patricia Grudzinski; second, Diane Kenyon, Myrna Sullivan; third, Patricia Knust, Pamela Millnitz.
Thursday, Oct. 24 — First, Bob Kutilek, Regina Olsen; second, Thomas Beswick, Patricia Grudzinski; third, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard.
Tuesday, Oct. 29 — First, Steven Millnitz, Jerry Kenyon; second, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard; third, Thomas Beswick, Eldon Ervin.
Thursday, Oct. 31 — Swiss Teams, first, Bob Kutilek, Catherine Kutilek, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard; second, Jerry Kenyon, Barbara Reilly, Martha Jane Kittridge, Sherry Kahrhoff; third, Steven Millnitz, Pamela Millnitz, Linda McConnell, Linda Hessel.
