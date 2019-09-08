Results for August were:
Thursday, Aug. 1 — North-South, first, Thomas Beswick, Jerry Kenyon; second, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard; third, Robert Kutilek, Sonya Collins. East-West, first, Myrna Sullivan, Elsie Roemmich; second, Steven Millnitz, Pamela Millnitz; third, Susan Holsten, Sheryl Clymer.
Tuesday, Aug. 6 — First, Eldon Ervin, Robert Kutilek; second, Edward Schrock, Sam Schrock; third, Thomas Beswick, Keith Sinor.
Thursday, Aug. 8 — First, Steven Millnitz, Robert Fickes; second, Lonnie Rice, Bonnie Arnold; third, Myrna Sullivan, Patricia Grudzinski.
Tuesday, Aug. 13 — First, Jerry Larson, Linda Larson; second, Thomas Beswick, Patricia Grudzinski; third, Mary Fox, Eldon Ervin.
Thursday, Aug. 15 — First, Jerry Kenyon, Gayle Hogeland; second, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard; third, Myrna Sullivan, Charles Fox.
Tuesday, Aug. 20 — North-South, first, Steven Millnitz, Jerry Kenyon; second, Edward Schrock, Sam Schrock; third, Bob Kutilek, Myrna Sullivan. East-West, first, Eldon Ervin, Elsie Roemmich; second, Regina Olsen, Mary Fox; third, Mona Dubas, Charles Fox.
Thursday, Aug. 22 — North-South, first, Patricia Grudzinski, Robert Fickes; second, Thomas Beswick, Eldon Ervin; third, Linda McConnell, Pamela Millnitz. East-West, first, Charles Fox, Mona Dubas; second, Jerry Kenyon, Bonnie Arnold; third, Patricia Vogel, Patricia Knust.
Tuesday, Aug. 27 — First, Diane Kenyon, Myrna Sullivan; second, Jerry Larson, Linda Larson; third, Patricia Vogel, Elsie Roemmich.
Thursday, Aug. 29 — North-South, first, Elsie Roemmich, Myrna Sullivan; second, Bob Kutilek, Kathy Ritterbush; third, Pat Grudzinski, Pat Knust. East-West, first, Phil Maynard, Jackie Maynard; second, Lonnie Rice, Charles Fox; third, Linda Hessel, Mona Dubas.
