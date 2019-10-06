Results for September were:

Tuesday, Sept. 3 — First, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard, tied for second, Myrna Sullivan, Patricia Grudzinski and Regina Olsen, Pamela Millnitz.

Thursday, Sept. 5 — North-South, first, Diane Kenyon, Patricia Knust; second, Jerry Kenyon, Thomas Beswick; third, Patricia Rice, Catherine Kutilek. East-West, first, Patricia Grudzinski, Darlene Fagan; second, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard; third, Jane Kittridge, Sherry Kahrhoff.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 — First, Connie Yost, Jane Miller; second, Bob Kutilek, Steven Millnitz; third, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard.

Thursday, Sept. 12 — First, Myrna Sullivan, Thomas Beswick; second, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard; tied for third, Mary Fox, Linda Hessel and Eldon Ervin, Patricia Vogel and Mona Dubas, Charles Fox.

Tuesday, Sept. 17 — First, Patricia Rice, Bonnie Arnold; second, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard; third, Charles Fox, Mona Dubas.

Thursday, Sept. 19 — First, Kay Glantz, Robert Glantz; second, Regina Olsen, Linda Hessel; third, Thomas Beswick, Elsie Roemmich.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 — First, Jackie Maynard, Phil Maynard; second, Steven Millnitz, Jerry Kenyon; third, Eldon Ervin, Keith Sinor.

Thursday, Sept. 26 — First, Diane Kenyon, Barbara Reilly; second, Steven Millnitz, Mary Fox; third, Jerry Kenyon, Eldon Ervin.

