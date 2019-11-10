Members of the Grand Island Area Retired School Personnel were greeted by Beverly Peterson and Velma Fehr on Oct. 21 at Riverside Lodge.
Co-president Eldon Ervin led singing of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” accompanied by Linda Dahlstrom.
Nora Lindner introduced guest speaker, Craig Hand, and his wife, Rita, owners of Howard’s Jewelry. Craig shared interesting history about his family and how he came into the business. Members learned more about gems and the art of being a jeweler.
Craig also told the story of the preservation and renovation of the Grand Theater. The fact the theater is operated by volunteers, with one paid employee, reflects the value the community puts on preserving Grand Island history. The organization also values education demonstrated by awarding a scholarship each year to a graduating senior, who has volunteered at the theater.
Nola Oberhelman reported that the work of the group’s volunteers was recognized at the state’s October convention in Grand Island. Oberhelman received three certificates of appreciation for total volunteer hours, volunteer hours with children and youth and for the Day of Service activity when goodie bags were delivered to shut-ins.
Judy Williams reminded members of Medicare open enrollment time. She outlined the parts of Medicare and shared useful information on Medicare Advantage.
Lindner, Judy Williams and Jean Chesnut served refreshments.
The next meeting is a Christmas tea scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the Woodland Room at Riverside Lodge. The Walnut Middle School Show Choir will entertain.
