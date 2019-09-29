'The Grand Island Area Retired School Personnel met Sept. 16 at Riverside Lodge for a salad supper and to welcome new members. Jean McMindes led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of “America,” accompanied by Velma Fehr.
Judy Williams introduced guest speaker Alice Torpin, who shared stories and poems of growing up in a large family in Merrick County. Members enjoyed her skillful, poetic articulation of the influences of the one-room country school, the little white Baptist Church and her family in her stories and poetry. Torpin has a compilation of her poems in her book, “The Roots of My Raisin',” which sells for $10. Proceeds are donated to the Merrick County Museum quilt division.
Kevin Williamson, area representative for Association Member Benefits Advisors, distributed handouts explaining the benefits available to GIARSP members, along with contact information. Susan Wamberg and Eldon Ervin won gift certificates to Hy-Vee and Pizza Ranch respectively in the drawing sponsored by the AMBA organization.
Judy Williams drew attention to the various local activities available to members of the American Association of Retired Persons. Eldon Ervin called members’ attention to the state newsletter and encouraged attendance to the 58th State Biennial Convention, Oct. 1 and 2 at the Ramada Midtown Conference Center in Grand Island.
The next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Woodland Room of Riverside Lodge. Craig hand will present the program, “ The History of Howard’s Jewelry Store - and a bit About the Grand Theater.”
