Members of Grand Island Area Retired School Personnel met Feb. 17 at Riverside Lodge.
Co-president Eldon Ervin led the Pledge of Allegiance and singing of “The Star Spangled Banner,” accompanied by Linda Dahlstrom.
Nora Lindner introduced guest speaker Don Smith, former publisher of The Grand Island Independent. Smith spoke of his 48 years in the newspaper business. He gave some interesting history of the many changes in the newspaper business and explained some of the challenges the business faces in the digitalized world. Smith stressed the valuable role of the newspaper in accurately reporting local, state and national news and having the trust of the public. The newspaper’s role is vital to the continuing democracy.
Co-president Jean McMindes informed members of the passing of Dr. Stanley Urwiller, Barbara Brown and Robert Jones.
Nola Oberhelman reminded members to record their volunteer hours and turn them in at the April meeting, in addition to sharing names of members living in care facilities.
Sue Clement reported scholarship information has been sent and applications are due March 20. One recipient will be selected for a $1,000 scholarship. Adult scholarship information has also been sent, and the deadline for applications is April 10.
McMindes announced that no one has stepped up to fill the vacant offices for next year. If the unit does not have officers, it will likely be deemed inactive.
Refreshments were provided by Rod and Sue Clement, Nola and Stanley Oberhelman and Alice Barnes.
The next meeting is planned for 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the Woodland Room of Riverside Lodge. Dr. Tom Werner will present the program on plans for the new Grand Island and surrounding area hospital.
