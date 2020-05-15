Dear Readers: I know people are looking for material to help them with our trying times.
I’ve gotten more responses to my last two articles about the COVID-19 virus than anything I’ve written about for a long time. Thanks for your recent emails and letters. You can email me at dsafarik@stmarks.org or write me at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68520.
Here’s another attempt to deal with a significant issue, the age-old issue of good and evil. Two comedians opened their routines saying:
“I have good news for you and I have bad news for you.”
It went something like this:
A man meets a friend and says, “I won a thousand dollars in a contest.”
The friend replies, “That’s good.”
“No, I spent it on a skiing trip to Switzerland and broke a leg.”
“That’s bad.”
“No, while in a hospital I fell in love with a beautiful nurse and married her!” “That’s good.”
“No, it turned out she didn’t like the United States and insisted that we had to live in Europe.”
“That’s bad.”
“No, we set up a home in Paris and I got a job with an export firm.”
“That’s good.”
“No, the firm went bankrupt and we were soon reduced to poverty.”
“That’s bad.”
“No, under these strained circumstances I examined my goals and values and discovered I was living for the wrong reasons.”
“That’s good.”
“No my wife didn’t share these views with me and we grew further and further apart.”
“That’s bad.”
“No, in our marital troubles we turned to an able counselor who led us to discover the power of the love of God.”
“That’s good.”
“No, the re-centering of our home on God caused us to lose most of our friends in Paris and led to a rift between her parents and ourselves.”
“That’s bad!”
That’s bad! That’s good! And so it goes. Life is like that. The good and the bad grow side by side. “For God makes the sun rise on the evil and the good, and sends the rain on the just and the unjust.” (Matthew 5:45)
Our current situation is a series of good and bad news. We need help for this very reason. Things are very confusing. People have responded to our limitations in amazing ways. I love the stories of creative ways to celebrate birthdays. My wife and daughter put up six huge candles in the yard for our 6-year-old granddaughter’s birthday.
I saw some opera singer in Italy singing to the neighborhood. Or tennis players playing from the roofs of two separate buildings. Or people doing beautiful art work on the driveway.
No matter how creative we get, these times are hard on people. Some people are struggling mightily. We don’t want to take our situation lightly. We need all the help we can get!
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to keep a healthy balance and not look at only the good or only the evil. Help us we pray. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
