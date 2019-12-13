I read recently about a woman who had waited until the last minute to send Christmas cards.
She rushed into a store and bought a package of 50 cards without really looking at them. Still in a big hurry she addressed 49 of the 50 and signed them without even reading the message inside.
On Christmas Day, when things had quieted down somewhat, she chanced to run upon the leftover card and read the message that she had sent to 49 of her family and friends. Much to her dismay, it read like this: “This card is just to say a little gift is on the way.”
Suddenly she realized that her family and friends were expecting a gift from her — a gift that would never come.
God had promised Israel a gift of a Messiah. God was faithful to his promise. Unlike the lady’s 49 family and friends, the people of Israel were not left waiting for a gift that never came. It is just like God to send us such a great gift. God’s very nature is to bestow gifts on his children. God wants us to have all the good things we need. One of the things I appreciate about God is that he is a generous person.
I appreciate a generous spirit wherever it is to be found. When I was a young student minister at Havelock United Methodist Church in Lincoln, I was amazed by the generosity of the pastor I worked with. On one occasion we were collecting food for some hungry folks, the Rev. Richard Atherton went to his own cupboard and pulled out a big ham and a whole sack of canned goods to give to the needy. I will never forget the witness of his generous spirit.
By nature, I am afraid most of us are not generous. We think most of the time about all that we can get rather than what we can give. USA Today printed a list of demands made by people looking for jobs. These came from the files of a professional employment counselor. Here are some requests made by potential job seekers:
A three-week paid vacation before starting to work; a paid membership to the city zoo; Elvis’ birthday off; medical benefits for faith healer visits; Italian and Chinese restaurants close to the office; and extra pay for time spent thinking about work, nights and weekends.
Life becomes pretty ugly when we are consumed by our own little world of things we want. I would rather work and live with people who are generous. Living with a scrooge does not sound like a bit of fun.
Life with God is full of generous and thoughtful gifts. It is like the thing 7-year-old Richard Ballenger did for his mother the day before Christmas. She was busy wrapping packages and asked her son to shine her shoes. Soon, with the proud smile that only a 7-year-old can muster, he presented the shoes for inspection. His mother was so pleased she gave him a quarter.
On Christmas morning as she put on the shoes to go to church, she noticed a lump in one shoe. She took it off and found a quarter wrapped in paper. Written on the paper in a child’s scrawl were the words, “I done it for love.”
In the manger, God gave us his best gift, and if we look closely, we can see a note wrapped up which explains it all: “I done it for love.”
Prayer: Our Lord, may our behavior be more generous in our dealings with others. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
