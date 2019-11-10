Eleven members of GFWC/NFWC Caring Women met June 3 at First Christian Church for their monthly meeting.
Hostess Becky Otto coordinated the program with Brenda Wells of AsceraCare, who spoke about the services it offers with regard to hospice care. The Groundwater Festival on May 7 was reported a success, with three members volunteering.
Members started collecting dry markers for recycling through the Crayola Color Cycle Program. All types of markers, regardless of brand, can be saved for recycling. Six members volunteered for work on June 21 at the Grand Theater.
The July 8 meeting was at the home of JoAnn Oseka, who hosted the group’s annual picnic. Members also made pillowcases for Hope Harbor and surgical caps for CHI Health St. Francis.
Twelve members of Caring Women were present at the Aug. 5 meeting at the church. Hostess Deb Grim coordinated the program, presented by the Red Cross, with its Stop the Bleed Program. The group continues to donate one dozen pillowcases to Hope Harbor each month.
Seven members helped at Stuhr Museum’s Sludge Trudge on Aug. 3. The group hosted a salad supper and dessert auction Aug. 12 at First Christian Church. Bob Bortz served as the auctioneer and the Classic Country Cloggers provided entertainment. Recipe booklets of the salads prepared were also provided.
On Sept. 9, Caring Women met at JoAnn Oseka’s home for a work night to make more pillowcases and surgical caps.
Guest speaker Jordan Muirhead, the group’s Girls State representative, told of her experiences during the week of Girls State.
The Miranda’s Law was discussed. If a school bus driver receives a traffic offense, the school receives a report within 24 hours. Members were invited to send a postcard or visit the websites of Ben Sasse or Deb Fischer to support this legislation.
GFWC/NFWC Caring Women hosted the District V/VI Convention on Sept. 28 at the Law Enforcement Center. Deputy Cindy Clement presented a program on self-defense and sex-trafficking.
Thirteen members were present at the Oct. 7 meeting at First Christian Church. Hostess Nell Bohnart coordinated the program with the Red Cross and what its services entail. Connie Sears and Karen Bortz received their five-year membership pins. Another dozen pillowcases were delivered to Hope Harbor.
Beginning Nov. 22, five members will help decorate a tree for Stuhr Museum’s Fantasy of Trees, scheduled from Nov. 30 through Jan. 2. The group will also purchase 50 sheet sets to give Slumberland to give out when they donate mattresses to those in need.
The group also met Nov. 4, at First Christian Church. Otto was the hostess and coordinated the program with the GRACE Foundation. Guest speaker Sarah Koch reported on screening, nurse navigator, and what the GRACE Foundation can do to help those in need while in cancer treatment.
