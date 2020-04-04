Celine Swan, our youth and family services librarian, did a fantastic job in her last column of setting the stage for our digital services while we are closed for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Directed Health Measure affecting Hall County is in effect through May 6 unless renewed, so it’s a good thing our 24/7 digital branch is in full swing to aid you in your leisure and research reading, viewing and listening, your school work and so much more.
When you go to our website at www.gilibrary.org, you’ll see easy pathways to our many digital resources. Here you will find our tried and true downloads and streaming sites Overdrive, Hoopla, RbDigital and TumbleBooks. And follow the Databases link for authoritative resources that help you keep up to date, learning new things and digging up old history. I should note that we are working with Ancestry Library Edition and hope to have remote access soon.
Your library card is key to accessing these resources, But what if you didn’t get a card before we closed our doors? Well, you’re in luck, now you can click on the Virtual Library Card graphic on our home page to well, fill out and start using your own Virtual Library Card. You will not regret getting this card, and someday after we open up again you can upgrade it so you can check out books, movies, magazines and other materials from our many library shelves.
In the meantime to help you out even more, the library profession has a lot of allies, including digital service providers willing to share their products at no cost to us during this COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some we’ve made available to you through our new Virtual Learning Online Resources page:
ABDO Digital Library and ABDO Zoom Online Research for Beginning Readers. ABDO is a leader in children’s educational publishing for school and public libraries, providing high quality nonfiction and fiction titles for children and young adults in grades PreK–12. These resources sure come in handy while you and the kids get through the rest of the school year.
Audible Stories. This service, familiar to many of you, has a kids component now free for all of us while we’re at home and can’t get to the library.
Booklist and Book Links Digital Editions. Eventually we’ll open back up and you’ll want to be up to date on what to read. Booklist is free for your use at this time.
National Emergency Library. This is a large collection of books that supports remote teaching, research activities, independent scholarship, and intellectual stimulation while schools and libraries are closed. This is part of the Internet Archive, a non-profit library of millions of free books, movies, software, music, websites, and more. I bet you’ll find some books here that you’d never heard of!
I can’t neglect a super Live Homework Help resource — Tutor.com — for students giving you up to five free tutoring sessions per week. If you haven’t used this service yet, sign up now.
Little did I know in my own February column that our GILIBRARY goals needed a pandemic button. So much of what we do is based on our community-center approach to lifelong learning and literacy. But with that center’s doors currently closed, we have not only responded with strengthened digital downloads, streaming, databases and newly discovered virtual learning services, but we’re discovering how to provide even more services through our website and social media. Stay tuned as we fine tune our community engagement.
Open or closed, we’ll keep on giving what you need in lifelong learning and literacy services. So follow all safety precautions and we hope to see you sooner than later!
Steve Fosselman is the director of the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at SteveF@gilibrary.org.
