Stereotypes abound when it comes to members of different generations.
While that is true when it comes to approaching religion within the various defined generations, there is a mix of truth and falsehoods with those stereotypes, according to area Christian leaders.
“Generationally, in general, I know people approach life differently whether they are Millennials, Gen X or Boomers,” said Scott Jones, preaching minister at Third City Christian Church.
“As with most stereotypes, they carry with them some anecdotal truth,” said Bill Pavuk, associate pastor at St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
But everyone’s spiritual growth is an individual journey and doesn’t follow the same identical path of everyone else in the same generation.
For example, Jones doesn’t see churchgoers start volunteering or becoming more active at a certain age.
“I see volunteers of all age groups,” he said. “People serve differently because of their religion while they were growing up in their home. For some, serving was a high priority in their home, and that carried over into their adult lives. Others never had that modeling.”
Pavuk, though, does see some generational differences in how people prefer to serve in the church.
“One thing I see a generational difference is (in) how people want to do things that they volunteer for,” he said. “Older members of our congregation are more apt to join organizations with procedures and monthly meetings.
“I see younger people prefer to share their gifts without joining those groups that have those meetings and that bureaucracy.”
One easy stereotype to make about religion and generations is the type of services people enjoy. Both Third City Christian and St. Pauls offer contemporary and traditional services each Sunday.
But anyone attending those services expecting to see a certain age demographic would be surprised.
“One thing I’ve learned over the years is that people do not come to services based on age,” Jones said. “It is more based on their previous worship experience.
“We have people who are 90 years old at our contemporary services. We have younger families with infants who come to our traditional service. How you approach God isn’t affected by age in general.”
Pavuk, who has been at St. Pauls since 2008, has had similar experiences.
“For as long as I’ve been in ministry, there’s an assumption that younger people like more contemporary style worship,” he said. “I see a lot of exceptions. A lot of young people are dedicated to more traditional worship services. Some older people connect with contemporary services.”
Stereotypes abound about the younger generations, especially about the youth being tied to their phones and technology.
Once again, there is some truth to that. But Grand Island Catholic Diocese Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry Eric Heckman also sees a desire to learn more about God.
“A lot of them are craving relationships and want to move beyond the addiction to their phone,” Heckman said. “In general, there is a desire to be together and connect with other young people.
“Young people are interested in what the church has to offer. I tell parents if their child is going to receive the Sacrament and not come back, I’d rather they didn’t and would wait to come back as a curious young adult than an apathetic youth.”
Jones said technology isn’t always a distraction or a bad thing when it comes to youth and their faith.
“I know the use of technology daily has spilled out in their approach to God,” he said. “Some of our student meetings have hundreds of students, and you might see 80 cellphones open. But they might be reading Scripture.
“On Sunday mornings, you see very few phones. But some people are looking at Bible apps. People are not carrying Bibles to church like they did when I was a teenager. You would see everyone carrying a Bible to church every Sunday.”
Studies show that older people tend to view themselves as religious more than younger people. A 2019 Pew Research Center survey indicated that 84% of members of the Silent Generation (born between 1928-45) in the United States identify themselves as Christians. Only 49% of Millenials do.
And the survey showed that the number of people who consider themselves religious at all continues a decades-long decline.
But Heckman said that blame can’t be placed on Generation Z.
“If young people do not want to attend Mass or church services, then whose fault is that?” he said. “Is it their fault or our generation’s fault?
“It takes one generation to lead to poor Mass attendance. It takes one more generation of poor Mass attendance to lead to nonbelief.”
Heckman doesn’t see a gloomy future. He points out that there are Catholic youth conferences that attract 20,000 people and programs that have 750 young adult missionaries.
“Pope Benedict, before he even became Pope Benedict, wrote 15 years ago that he could see the church getting smaller in the coming generation, but he also saw it getting stronger,” Heckman said. “Young people involved in the church have a strong relationship with God.”
That can be said for all generations of religious people. No matter the difference between generations, Pavuk said the church is one place that everyone can come together for a common purpose.
“So much of life tends to segregate us by generations,” he said. “It tends to put us with the same people in our own generation. Parents work with parents and students work with students.
“One thing that church is so vital for, is it brings all generations together. It’s a channel that connects all generations of people as a community.”
