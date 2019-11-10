On Oct. 23, Gateway Toastmasters 1101 held a special themed meeting covering the importance of feedback and constructive criticism.
Members were challenged to identify how they both give and receive feedback. The two speakers were Mitchell Nickerson with the keynote presentation, and Arthur Wentz with a speech in which members were encouraged to give feedback based on what they had learned. A key takeaway from the meeting was that mistakes should be examined, learned from, and discarded — not dwelled upon and stored.
Toastmasters is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive and constructive environment. Gateway Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside the Nebraska Truck Center, located at 4747 Juergen Road, just off Highway 281 near Grand Island. Guests are always welcome and encouraged to attend.
For additional information, contact Vice President of Membership Anita Lewandowski Brown at (308) 850-1480, email gatewaytm1101@gmail.com, or visit the website www.toastmasters.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.