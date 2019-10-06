President Nancy Krueger presided over the Sept. 21 meeting of Gamma Chapter, Rho State, of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International at Rebecca Hoobler’s home.
Hoobler presented the program, “Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.”
Krueger reported on her attendance at the Delta Kappa Gamma International Conference fromy 10 through 12 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Esther Pilster Awards, both individual and other scholarships, were discussed. Ideas were discussed as to what activities the chapter might do to be in contention for the various scholarships. Collecting of shoes, socks or sweatpants were suggested, with discussion tabled until the next meeting.
Cathy Morgan, Budget and Finance Review chair, presented the budget and audit to the membership.
Colleen O’Neill, first vice-president, asked for continuing program ideas.
Sarah Nedrig, second vice-president, urged members to sign up for hostessing duties in the 2020 year, and make necessary changes for the upcoming yearbook.
Members were reminded of the next meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at First National Bank in Grand Island.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.