President Nancy Krueger presided over the Oct. 19 meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State, of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International at the First National Bank.
Colleen O’Neill, first vice-president, led the program of “Terrific Tailgating Treats Recipes.” Each member shared the recipe she brought, adding cautions or helpful hints for using the recipe.
Jan Heady was appointed acting secretary in the absence of Katie Meyer.
The Leadership Development and Altruism Committee made requests for its fall and spring projects. For the fall project, donations of mittens, gloves and/or hats are needed. These items will be used to decorate Christmas trees at Stuhr and Hastings museums, and after Christmas, will be delivered to elementary school-aged kids in need of them. For the spring project, donations of paper products will be collected.
A collection of shoes or money for shoes for kids will be used to apply for an Esther Pilster Award scholarship.
Sarah Nedrig, second vice-president, urged members to sign up for hostessing duties in the 2020 year and make necessary changes for the upcoming yearbook.
Hostesses from Adams County were thanked.
Members were reminded of the next meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at First National Bank.
