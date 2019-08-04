President Nancy Krueger presided over the regular meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State of Delta Kappa Gamma International on May 18 at First National Bank. State President De Smith was in attendance.
A retiree recognition, led by Judi Nelson, honored three retirees: Dianne L’Heureux, Marti Sanchez and Colleen O’Neill. Each was presented a gift and asked about their future plans.
Colleen O’Neill, scholarship chair, led a discussion as to the dollar amount of each scholarship to be given. The membership decided to present Kari Thornton, Jenny Messerer and Sarah Nedrig each a $200 scholarship. A discussion followed about the raising of funds for scholarships and the frequency of presenting scholarships.
Cathy Morgan has been appointed to the State Scholarship Committee.
Memorable moments of the State Convention on April 24 through 26 at Border’s in Grand Island were given by those who attended the convention.
Hostesses from Hamilton County were thanked.
Members were reminded of the next meeting of Gamma Chapter on Sept. 21 at the home of Rebecca Hoobler.