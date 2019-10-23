Halloween always makes me think of cinnamon doughnuts and apple cider.
OK, Halloween really always makes me think of little candies. Piles and piles of little candies. But after I think of those, I think of doughnuts and cider.
For a couple of years in my childhood, my brother and I hosted a haunted house in our basement (“Reach your hand into this bowl and feel braaiiinns! Ewwwww!”). After all of our friends were ever-so-slightly frightened, my parents served everybody cinnamon doughnuts and apple cider.
Apples are a natural for Halloween, because they are at the very peak of their season — sweet, juicy, bursting with flavor. And doughnuts are a natural, too, because they go so well with cider.
So I decided to make four party-friendly treats for Halloween, all of them centered around apples. And the first treat I made, naturally, was doughnuts.
Homemade cinnamon doughnuts with apple-maple filling. Even at Halloween, does life get any better than that?
And these doughnuts were baked, not fried. I’m not going to say that made them noticeably healthful, but at least they weren’t fried.
I’ll be honest with you: These doughnuts took a fair amount of work and time (though much of the time was spent waiting for the dough to rise, so you can do other things while you wait). You could drive to a local doughnut shop and pick up a dozen apple-filled doughnuts in less time and with less effort than it takes to make a batch — and the St. Louis area is filled with spectacular doughnut shops.
But making them yourself gives you an immeasurable sense of accomplishment, plus it is certain to impress your friends. And the result is just as good as you’d get at even one of our most spectacular local doughnut shops.
Plus, doughnut shops fry their filled doughnuts. That makes your homemade versions even better.
The other party treats I made were much easier and quicker, though no less wonderful.
Caramel Apple Nachos, for instance. These have a tremendous amount of flavor with very little effort.
You slice a bunch of lovely green apples (Granny Smith is best, for their tartness). You melt some caramel and drizzle that over them. You melt some white chocolate and drizzle that over them, too. You sprinkle them with miniature chocolate chips and pieces of crushed toffee, and you have an easy, flavorful party favorite that is sure to win you raves.
My next dish, Caramel Apple Slices, uses essentially the same ingredients, but they are put together in a very different way.
Caramel Apple Slices takes the idea of a caramel apple and increases the ratio of caramel and chocolate to apple.
Think of it as caramel apple lollipops. You put a slice of apple on a stick and then coat the apple with melted chocolate. Once that hardens, you drizzle it with melted caramel. If you want to, you can add whatever toppings you choose — I used colorful sprinkles and salty chopped peanuts.
The tart apple keeps it all from being too sweet, while the caramel makes it tantalizingly chewy and good.
The last apple-based Halloween treat is more of a decoration than a dessert, but at least it is an edible decoration: Shrunken Heads in Cider.
These involve the tiniest bit of artistic work, but I promise you that if I can do it, anyone can. After peeling Granny Smith apples and slicing them in half, you simply carve little faces in them. This is easier than it sounds.
Then you bake the carved apples at a low temperature for an hour and half to dry them out and make them look shriveled. They will float on top of apple cider or an apple cider punch.
The heads themselves are a bit gummy and not terribly appetizing. You could eat them, but you’d be happier if you don’t.
The apple cider is fine, though. Perhaps you could serve it with doughnuts.
Apple-Filled Doughnuts with Maple Syrup
- 5 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons light brown sugar, divided
- 2-1/4 teaspoons (1 package) dry yeast
- 1 cup lukewarm milk
- 1/3 cup buttermilk
- 2 eggs, at room temperature
- 10 tablespoons (1 stick plus 2 tablespoons) melted butter, divided
- 2 Granny Smith apples, peeled and coarsely chopped
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 1 orange, juiced
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine flour, 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons of the light brown sugar and the yeast. In another bowl, whisk together warm milk, buttermilk, eggs and 2 tablespoons of the melted butter. Using the dough hook, and with the motor running, add milk mixture and mix on medium speed until dough is smooth and elastic, 4 to 5 minutes. Form into a ball, place in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap and stand in a warm place until doubled in size, 1 to 1-1/2 hours.
Meanwhile, for apple-maple filling, combine the apples, maple syrup, the remaining 1/2 cup of light brown sugar, the juice from the orange and lemon, the cinnamon sticks and 1/4 cup water and stir over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves. Bring to a boil, cook until apple is tender and liquid is syrupy, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool completely.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Punch down the dough, turn onto a lightly floured work surface and roll to 1/8-inch to 1/4-inch thick. Using a 2-3/4-inch round cookie cutter, cut 16 rounds from dough. Using a 3-inch cutter, cut 16 rounds from the remaining dough, re-rolling scraps if necessary. Place smaller rounds on the prepared baking sheets, and place a heaping teaspoon of apple-maple filling in the center of each.
Brush the edges of each with milk, cover with large rounds and press to seal edges well. You can wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate at this point, or cover with tea towels and let stand in a warm place until doubled in size, 1 to 11/2 hours.
In a bowl, mix together granulated sugar and cinnamon. Bake doughnuts, one sheet at a time, until bottoms are just golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Dip immediately into remaining 8 tablespoons (1 stick) melted butter and toss in cinnamon sugar.
Makes 16 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 393 calories; 8 g fat; 5 g saturated fat; 42 mg cholesterol; 5 g protein; 76 g carbohydrate; 44 g sugar; 2 g fiber; 19 mg sodium; 47 mg calcium
Caramel Apple Nachos
- 4 large Granny Smith apples (or other green apples)
- 8 ounces caramels, such as Kraft or Brach’s
- 1 tablespoon water
- 6 ounces white chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup miniature chocolate chips
- 1 Heath candy bar, crushed (or 3 tablespoons toffee bits)
Clean apples with water, dry with paper towels. Slice each apple into 8 or 16 wedges. Arrange wedges onto a large serving platter.
Meanwhile, place caramels in a microwave-safe bowl with 1 tablespoons water (or melt with the water in a saucepan, stirring frequently). Microwave in 25-second intervals until just melted. Drizzle warm caramel over apples.
Place white chocolate chips in a separate microwave-safe bowl (or melt in a double boiler, stirring frequently). Microwave in 25-second intervals until just melted. Drizzle over apples.
Top apples with miniature chocolate chips and crushed candy bar or toffee bits.
Makes 12 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 205 calories; 11 g fat; 6 g saturated fat; 8 mg cholesterol; 4 g protein; 28 g carbohydrate; 20 g sugar; 2 g fiber; 70 mg sodium; 89 mg calcium
Recipe from: life-in-the-lighthouse.com
Caramel Apple Slices
- 3 apples
- 9 white or wooden lollipop sticks
- 1 pound chocolate candy melts or melting wafers, see note
- 6 ounces caramels, such as Kraft or Brach’s
- Toppings such as M&Ms, chopped peanuts, sprinkles, etc., optional
Note: Candy melts or melting wafers can be found at specialty stores, including party stores, that carry baking supplies
Wash and slice apples into thick slices, 1/2-inch to 3/4-inch thick. Discard slices that are too small. Remove any seeds, and carefully pat slices dry with paper towels. Push a stick into the bottom of each slice.
Melt the chocolate in a double boiler, stirring, or in the microwave (microwave for 15 seconds at a time, stirring between each use, until melted and smooth). Coat each slice in chocolate, allowing some to drip onto the stick at the bottom of each slice to help hold the apple in place. Place on waxed paper to dry and harden.
Once the chocolate has hardened, melt the caramels with 1 tablespoon of water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Allow to cool slightly, so it does not melt the chocolate. Drizzle over 1 side of the chocolate-covered apple slices. Add toppings of your choice, if using.
These can be refrigerated overnight, but the longer they sit the more chance the chocolate has to slide off.
Makes 9 servings.
Nutrition information per serving (minus toppings): Per serving: 365 calories; 16 g fat; 10 g saturated fat; 13 mg cholesterol; 5 g protein; 51 g carbohydrate; 43 g sugar; 3 g fiber; 88 mg sodium; 124 mg calcium
Recipe adapted from: domesticallyblissful.com
Shrunken Heads in Cider
- 2 cups lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons coarse salt
- 8 large Granny Smith apples
- 16 whole cloves
- 1 gallon apple cider
- 1 (12-ounce) can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
- 1 cup spiced rum, optional
Preheat oven to 250 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. In a medium bowl, mix together lemon juice and salt; set aside.
Peel apples and cut each in half through the stem; remove seeds and core. Using a sharp paring knife, carve a face, as desired, on the rounded side of each apple half. Place apples in lemon mixture for 1 minute; transfer to paper towels to drain.
Place apples, face-side up on prepared baking sheet and transfer to oven. Let bake until apples are dry and begin to brown around the edges, about 90 minutes. Remove apples from baking sheets and press cloves into the “eye” sockets. At this point, the apples may be refrigerated overnight.
Combine cider, lemonade and rum (if using) in a large punch bowl; float shrunken heads on top.
Makes 16 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 262 calories; 1 g fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1 g protein; 58 g carbohydrate; 48 g sugar; 3 g fiber; 13 mg sodium; 30 mg calcium
Recipe adapted from: a recipe by Allison DiNatale, via marthastewart.com
Daniel Neman is a food writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Email him at dneman@post-dispatch.com
