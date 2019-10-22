This stir-fry recipe benefits from two hours of marinating and two ingredients: garlic and soy sauce. Using soy sauce (reduced sodium preferred) helps tenderize and add flavor to the pork.
The short marinating time works because the pork pieces are cut into small strips. To make the pork easier to slice, place it on a plate in the freezer for about 20 minutes until it just begins to become firm. Slice it into medallions first, then cut those into strips.
A stir-fry is a great way to up your vegetable intake. Feel free to adjust the type of vegetables and the amount in this recipe. But this recipe, as is, is great if you’re learning how to judge portion sizes. One serving (3/4 cup) is ample if served with 1/2 cup of brown rice. Using brown rice instead of white rice adds a heartier flavor. You can decrease the ingredients by half if you like, but the leftovers last at least 2 days in the refrigerator and freeze beautifully.
Pork Chop Suey
Preparation time: 15 minutes (plus marinating time)
Total time: 30 minutes
- 16 ounces pork tenderloin
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled, minced
- 4 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce, divided
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons cooking sherry
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
- 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 cup julienned carrots
- 1 cup sliced celery
- 1-1/2 cups chopped onion
- 2-1/2 cups sliced bok choy
- 1 (8-ounce) can water chestnuts, sliced and drained
- 4 cups cooked brown rice, prepared without salt or oil
Cut pork into strips and place in a bowl. Add the garlic and 2 tablespoons of the soy sauce and stir to coat the meat. Cover and refrigerate 2 to 4 hours. In a separate bowl, combine the remaining soy sauce, cornstarch, ginger, broth, sherry and sugar; set aside.
In a large skillet or wok, heat 1 tablespoon of the canola oil over high heat and add the red pepper flakes; cook 30 seconds. Add the pork and stir-fry until no longer pink. Remove pork and keep warm.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of canola oil and stir-fry the carrots and celery 3 to 4 minutes. Add the onion, bok choy and water chestnuts; stir-fry 2 to 3 minutes. Stir the broth mixture and add to the skillet along with the pork. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until thickened. Each serving consists of about 3/4 cup chop Suey over 1/2 cup brown rice.
Makes 8 servings.
Nutritional information per serving: 271 calories (20 percent from fat), 6 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 33 g carbohydrates, 18 g protein, 379 mg sodium, 40 mg cholesterol, 58 mg calcium, 3 g fiber. Food exchanges: 3 lean meat, 1 starch, 3 vegetable.
Recipe from: Darlene Zimmerman for Heart Smart
Test Kitchen is Tribune News Service column by Susan Selasky, the food writer and Test Kitchen director for the Detroit Free Press, where she develops and tests recipes and answers readers’ questions about all things food. Contact her at sselasky@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @SusanMariecooks
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.