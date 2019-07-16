Last year, I revealed that I was in love with burrata cheese. I am happy to report that my love affair continues.
While burrata is pricey, it’s well worth it. You can find burrata at specialty cheese shops and most specialty grocers. BelGioioso is a domestic brand of burrata found at many grocery stores; an 8-ounce container with one ball of burrata is about $8.
Burrata is beloved by many for its mild flavor and creamy, rich-tasting center.
While burrata is good on its own with some good bread, I am constantly on the lookout for new ways to serve it. Being that it’s fresh fruit season, that makes it all the easier. The creaminess of burrata pairs well with any stone fruit (think peaches, plums) as well as melons and berries.
Burrata with Grilled Figs and Red Grapes
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
- 1 to 2 tablespoons olive or grapeseed oil
- 6 ripe fresh black mission figs, cut in half
- 6 to 8 ounces red seedless grapes
- Pinch of sea salt
- 8 ounces burrata, at room temperature
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, optional
- Toasted or grilled baguette slices, optional
Preheat the grill to medium. Once heated, oil the grates well with a grapeseed or vegetable oil.
Place the figs on a plate and brush the cut side with some olive or grapeseed oil. Place the grapes, keep the bunch together if possible, on a piece of foil. Drizzle them with some of the oil. (If you have a perforated grill pan you can use it for the grapes.)
Season the figs and grapes with a few generous pinches of salt. Place the figs on the grill, cut side down; place the foil with the grapes on the grill. Grill figs about 3-4 minutes or until you get nice grill marks on the cut side. Turn over and grill just a few minutes more until soft. Grill the grapes the same amount of time.
Remove fruit from the grill. When cool enough to handle, cut each fig half in half.
Place cheese in the middle of your serving dish and surround with the warm fruit. Drizzle all with honey and sprinkle with thyme leaves. Serve with baguette slices. You can also plate this appetizer, by placing some cheese on the baguette slice and topping with the fruit. Drizzle with the honey and sprinkle with the thyme leaves.
Makes 6 appetizer servings.
Recipe adapted from: LCBO’s Food & Drink Magazine, summer 2016
Test Kitchen is Tribune News Service column by Susan Selasky, the food writer and Test Kitchen director for the Detroit Free Press, where she develops and tests recipes and answers readers’ questions about all things food. Contact her at sselasky@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @SusanMariecooks