A Mission burrito (also known as a San Francisco burrito or a Mission-style burrito) is a type of burrito that first became popular during the 1960s in the Mission District of San Francisco. It is distinguished from other burritos by its large size and inclusion of extra rice and other ingredients.
Characterized by its whopping size, when compared to other types of burrito, a Mission burrito is made up of a tortilla filled with Mexican rice, beans, either carne asada (grilled and sliced beef) or al pastor (spit-grilled pork), onions, cilantro, and salsa — either mild with just tomatoes and onions, or hot with added jalapeños.
The addition of sour cream, guacamole and cheese turns the regular mission burrito into a “super” burrito. When done assembling the burrito, it is crucial to wrap it in tin foil as that helps hold it together.
Although perfect on its own, it is a common practice to top the burrito with salsa in between each bite.
Mission-style Burrito
Start to finish: 70 minutes
- 1 pound skirt steak, cooked
- 1/4 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese
- 2 cups rice and beans (recipe follows)
- 1/4 cup guacamole (recipe follows)
- 1/4 cup pico de gallo (recipe follows)
- 1 ounce sour cream
- 1/4 head iceberg lettuce, shredded
- 4 flour tortillas (12-inch)
For the rice and beans:
- 1 cup pinto or black beans, soaked overnight
- 1 ounce oil
- 1/4 cup onion minced
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- Water, as needed
- 1/4 bunch scallions, chopped
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 5 ounces long grain rice
For the guacamole:
- 3 ripe avocados
- 1 fresh plum tomato, diced small
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded, minced
- 1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped
- 1/2 red onion, diced small to equal 1/4 cup
- 1 lime, juiced
- Salt, Tabasco, large grind black pepper, to taste
For the pico de gallo:
- 6 plum tomatoes, seeded, medium dice
- 1/4 cup onion, small dice
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded, minced
- 1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped
- 1 lime, juiced
- Salt, to taste
For the rice and beans: Sauté the onions and garlic, then add the beans and pour in enough water, so the beans are covered by an inch and simmer until beans are cooked, at which point add the scallions and the thyme and simmer for an extra five minutes. Add salt and pepper, if needed. Store in a warm place until ready to use.
Put the rice together with one quart of water, and salt into a pot, then boil until the rice is cooked. Drain, season with salt, and mix into the beans.
For the guacamole: Steep onions in cold water for 20 minutes, then drain and rinse them. Peel and roughly dice the avocados, then add the remaining ingredients and mash them to get a homogeneous mass.
For pico de gallo: Just mix the ingredients.
To assemble: Either grill or sauté the steak until cooked the way you like it. When done, let the meat rest for five minutes, then dice it.
Place the tortilla into a steamer to make it supple. Alternatively, wrap the tortilla in a damp cloth and microwave it for 15 seconds.
Arrange the diced meat, beans and rice, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded lettuce in the center of each tortilla.
First fold the sides, then roll, making sure the seam side is down. Wrap in foil.
Makes 4 servings.
Recipe from: www.tasteatlas.com
Orange Hoisin Spiced Chicken Wings from the National Chicken Council is seasoned with a blend of spice mix of Chinese five-spice powder, ground ginger, chili powder and cayenne pepper. Then the wings are deep-fried in canola oil until the skin is crispy, about 8 to 9 minutes. The cooked wings are tossed with Orange Hoisin Sauce.
Orange Hoisin Spiced Chicken Wings
- 3 pounds chicken wings
For the spice mix:
- 2 tablespoons five spice powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
For the orange hoisin sauce:
- 1 8-ounce bottle hoisin sauce
- 1/2 cup orange-juice concentrate, thawed
- 1 teaspoon sesame-seed oil
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
- 2 teaspoons orange zest
- 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 3 cups canola oil for frying
In a gallon-size plastic bag with zip closure, combine all ingredients for spice mix. Seal and shake well to blend.
Make Orange Hoisin Sauce by combining in small saucepan over medium heat the hoisin sauce, orange-juice concentrate, sesame-seed oil, rice vinegar and chili powder. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in zest and cilantro. Cover and set aside.
In a deep saucepan or stock pot, add oil and heat to 350 degrees F. While oil is heating, add chicken wings to plastic bag with spice mixture. Shake until all wings are coated. Remove wings from bag, place in pot, and fry in batches for 6 to 8 minutes or until skin is crispy. Remove wings from oil and place on paper towels to drain.
After final batch of wings is cooked, place wings in a large mixing bowl. Pour Orange Hoisin Sauce over wings; toss well to coat.
Makes 4 servings.
Recipe from: National Chicken Council, via Tribune News Service
San Francisco clam chowder is basically a creamy New England clam chowder served in a sourdough bread bowl. It’s the sourdough that makes it a West Coast dish rather than an East Coast dish. Allegedly, the first sourdough bread bowl-plus-clam chowder creation came from the San Francisco restaurant, Boudin, whose business is still up and running along Fisherman’s Wharf.
Chowder is actually quite easy to make. It’s a simple concoction of milk, cream, potatoes and clams. The key is to create a smoky base to the soup with bacon and to add a little thickness with a roux, which is simply flour mixed into the fat from the bacon.
Feel free to take a few liberties with the vegetables. Potatoes and onion are standard, but leeks, celery root or even spinach can be added to the mix.
When you are selecting clams, be sure to choose the smallest ones you can get your hands on, such as littlenecks, middlenecks or Manila clams.
Clam Chowder
Preparation time: 50 minutes
Total time: 50 minutes
- 2 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium leek, white part only, rinsed well and thinly sliced
- 1 small yellow onion, chopped
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups water or chicken stock, or more as needed
- 1/2 pound small fingerling potatoes, sliced 1/4 inch thick
- 1/2 small celery root, peeled, cut into 1/4-inch cubes, about 1 cup
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme, plus extra for garnish
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 12 Manila or middleneck clams, or 24 littleneck clams
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Fry the bacon in the oil in a large pot over medium heat until the fat is nearly rendered, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the leek and onion and sauté until softened, 3 to 4 minutes.
Sprinkle the flour into the pot, and cook until very lightly colored, stirring constantly, about 2 minutes. Slowly whisk in the water or stock, stirring to blend the flour. Add the potatoes, celery root, and enough stock or water to cover the vegetables. Add the thyme and bay leaf and bring to a simmer. Partially cover the pot and cook until the potatoes and celery root are tender, about 20 minutes.
Add the milk, cream and clams, making sure the clams are submerged. If not, add a little more milk. Partially cover the pot and simmer over medium heat until the clams open, stirring occasionally, 6 to 8 minutes. Discard any unopened clams. Add the salt and pepper and taste for seasoning. Ladle into bowls and garnish with fresh thyme. Serve immediately in sourdough bread bowls
Makes 4 servings.
Recipe from: Lynda Balslev, Taste Food,
via the Newspaper Enterprise Association
Sourdough Bread
Active time: 45 minutes
Total time: 13 hours (not counting the time to prepare the starter)
For the starter:
- 1 package active dry yeast
- 2 cups warm water
- 3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon sugar or honey
For the bread:
- 1 cup starter
- 5-1/2 to 6 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1-2/3 cups warm water
- 1/3 cup oil
For the starter: In large nonmetal bowl, dissolve yeast in 2 cups warm water (105 to 115 degrees F.); let stand 5 minutes.
Add 3-1/2 cups flour and 1 tablespoon sugar; blend well. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and cloth towel. Let stand in warm place (80 to 85 degrees F) for 5 days, stirring at least once each day.
When starter is ready for use, it is bubbly and may have a yellow liquid layer on top. Stir well before using. (If starter will not be used immediately, cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Return to room temperature before using.)
For the bread: Place 1 cup starter in large bowl (see note). Add 2 cups flour, 1/4 cup sugar, salt, 1-2/3 cups warm water (105 to 115 degrees F) and oil; blend well. Stir in 2-1/2 to 2-3/4 cups flour until dough pulls cleanly away from sides of bowl.
On floured surface, knead in remaining 1 to 1-1/4 cups flour until dough is smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes. Place dough in greased bowl; cover loosely with plastic wrap and cloth towel. Let rise in warm place for at least 8 hours or overnight.
Grease 3 cookie sheets or 9-inch round cake pans (see note). Uncover dough. Punch down dough several times to remove air bubbles. Divide dough into 3 equal parts. Work dough with hands to remove all air bubbles. Shape into round loaves. Place on greased cookie sheets. Cover; let rise in warm place until doubled in size, 2 to 3 hours.
Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Uncover dough. With sharp knife, make three 1/4-inch-deep slashes on top of each loaf. Bake at 400°F. for 20 to 25 minutes or until loaves sound hollow when lightly tapped. Immediately remove from cookie sheets; cool on wire racks for 1 hour or until completely cooled.
Note: If desired, starter can be replenished for future use. After removing 1 cup starter, add to remaining starter 1 cup flour, 2/3 cup warm water (105 to 115 degrees F) and 1 teaspoon sugar or honey; blend well. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and cloth towel. Let stand in warm place (80 to 85 degrees F) for 10 to 12 hours or overnight. The starter will become bubbly and rise. Stir, cover and store in refrigerator. Repeat this process each time the starter is used. If starter is used once a week it will remain active. If not used, stir in 1 teaspoon sugar or honey weekly.
Note: Three 8-by-4-inch loaf pans can be used. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.
Recipe from: Pillsbury
The texture of the Dungeness crab meat is finer than, say, king crab. Taste-wise it’s a tad sweeter. Both taste and texture make it ideal for today’s crab cake recipe, but you can easily substitute blue or king crab.
Dungeness crab average about 2 pounds; figure one crab per person.
Don’t be discouraged by the number of ingredients in this recipe. All stages of the recipe go together easily and can be made ahead. If you buy whole cooked Dungeness crab, you will need at least three of them to get one pound of meat. The Thai beurre blanc sauce is rich and sweet and makes a generous 2 cups.
Sizzling Dungeness Crab Cakes
Preparation time: 35 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
For the Dungeness crab cakes:
- 1/4 cup butter
- 3 tablespoons minced onions
- 3 tablespoons minced carrots
- 3 tablespoons minced celery
- 2 tablespoons minced yellow bell peppers
- 2 tablespoons minced red bell peppers
- 2 tablespoons minced green bell peppers
- 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 pound Dungeness crab meat (or favorite crab meat)
- 1 egg yolk
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, ground
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1-1/2 cups flour
- 1-2/3 cups egg wash (3 eggs mixed with 1 cup milk)
- 4 cups panko breadcrumbs (Japanese bread crumbs)
- 3/4 cup clarified butter
For the Thai sweet-and-sour sauce:
- 1-1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 4 tablespoons water
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup Thai sweet chili sauce
- 3 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1-1/2 teaspoons Thai fish sauce
- 1-1/2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
- 1/2 teaspoon peeled and minced ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon finely minced garlic
For the Thai beurre blanc sauce:
- 1 cup white wine
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon finely minced shallots
- 1/2 cup whipping cream
- 1-1/2 cups butter, unsalted, cut into 2-inch chunks
- 1/2 teaspoon salt, sea or kosher
- 1 cup Thai sweet-and-sour sauce, from above
For assembly and serving:
- 24 Dungeness crab cakes, recipe above
- 2 cups Thai beurre blanc sauce, recipe above
- Pickled ginger, for garnish
- Daikon sprouts, for garnish
To prepare the Dungeness crab cakes: Heat the butter over medium-low heat. Add the onions, carrots, celery and bell peppers, saute until they are tender. Add the heavy cream and let the volume reduce slightly. Transfer the mixture into a large mixing bowl and let it cool for 5 minutes.
Add the crab meat, egg yolk, pepper, and salt.
Put the flour, egg wash and panko breadcrumbs in three separate pans for the breading procedure.
Portion and form the crab cake mix into 24 one-ounce balls.
Start the breading process by first dusting the crab cake ball with flour. Quickly dip the crab cake ball into the egg wash and then place it into the panko crumbs. Gently press and mold the crumbs into the cake, forming a 1/2-inch thick round patty.
Heat the clarified butter in a sauté pan over medium heat, and pan-fry the crab cakes on both sides until the exterior is golden brown.
Transfer and hold the crab cakes warm in pan.
To prepare the Thai sweet-and-sour sauce: In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch and water, mix well, and set the mixture aside.
Combine all the other ingredients together in a saucepan over medium heat and cook until the sauce reaches 180 degrees. Add the cornstarch mixture and cook for 5 minutes or until the sauce has a slightly thick texture.
To prepare the Thai beurre blanc sauce: Combine the wine, vinegar and shallots in a saucepan and reduce the volume to a light syrup consistency, about 10 minutes. Add the cream and reduce the volume by about half over medium-high heat.
Slowly add and whip in the butter cubes over low heat until they are melted.
Strain the sauce through a fine mesh strainer, then add the salt and the Thai sweet-and-sour sauce.
To serve: Sauce the front of each of 8 plates with the Thai beurre blanc sauce. Transfer and arrange 3 crab cakes around the outer edge of each plate on the sauce. Garnish the plate with the pickled ginger and daikon sprouts.
Makes 8 servings.
Nutritional information per serving: 694 calories (59 percent from fat), 46 g fat (27 g saturated fat), 45 g carbohydrates, 24 g protein, 809 mg sodium, 265 mg cholesterol, 110 mg calcium, 2 g fiber.
Recipe from: John Howie, Seastar Restaurant and Raw Bar,
Bellevue, Wash., via Susan Selasky, Tribune News Service
The Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. was founded by and is named after Italian chocolatier Domenico Ghirardelli, who, after working in South America, moved to California. The company was incorporated in 1852, and is the third-oldest chocolate company in the United States, after Baker’s Chocolate and Whitman’s.
Although production moved out of San Francisco in the early 1960s, one of the original production facilities near Fisherman’s Wharf is now known as Ghiradelli Square and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city, housing a variety of shops and restaurants.
Ghiradelli Hot Fudge Sauce
Start to finish: 10 minutes
- 3/4 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 cup corn syrup
- 8 ounces Ghiradelli semisweet chocolate bits
In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the heavy cream and corn syrup. Microwave on high until hot and bubbling. Add the chocolate bits and let sit for 2 minutes. Gently stir until the chocolate is completely melted and combined with the cream. Cover to keep warm.
Serve over ice cream. Top with nuts, cherries, whipped cream … whatever you choose!
Makes 1-1/2 cups.
Recipe from: Alison Ladman, via The Associated Press
