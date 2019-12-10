Teriyaki, a sweet sauce, glazes juicy steak for this quick meal. Frozen diced onion, minced garlic and sliced mushrooms, already prepared in the supermarket, are added to bottled teriyaki sauce to give it a homemade touch.
Toasted sesame oil lends a nutty flavor to the side dish of Chinese noodles. It can be found in the oil section of most supermarkets. Steamed or fresh Chinese noodles can be found in the produce section of the market. They do not keep well. Use them within a day or use dried Chinese noodles.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound skirt steak, 1 package frozen onion (or fresh chopped or diced onion in produce section), 1 small package Chinese noodles, 1 bottle low-sodium teriyaki sauce, 1 bottle toasted sesame oil, 1 small bunch scallions, 1/4 pound sliced button mushrooms and 1 jar minced garlic. Staples: vegetable oil spray, salt and black peppercorns.
Teriyaki-Glazed Steak
- 3/4 pound skirt steak (see note)
- Vegetable oil spray
- 1 cup frozen or fresh chopped/diced onion
- 4 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1/4 pound sliced button mushrooms (about 1 1/2-cups)
- 1/4 cup low-sodium teriyaki sauce
Note: Any type of quick-cooking steak can be used.
Remove visible fat from meat. Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with vegetable oil spray. Add steak and sauté 3 minutes per side if thin or 4 minutes per side if thicker. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees for rare and 160 for medium. Remove to cutting board.
Add the onion, garlic and mushrooms to the skillet and cook 2 minutes, breaking up large mushroom slices with the edge of a cooking spoon. Add the teriyaki sauce and sauté 1 minute. Slice the steak and divide between two plates. Spoon the vegetables and glaze over the steak.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 371 calories (43% from fat), 17.5 g fat (5.7 g saturated, 8.1 g monounsaturated), 108 mg cholesterol, 40.5 g protein, 16.7 g carbohydrates, 2.3 g fiber, 444 mg sodium.
Chinese Noodles
- 1/4 pound fresh or steamed Chinese noodles or dried noodles (see note)
- 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
- 6 scallions, sliced
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: Angel hair pasta can be substituted for Chinese noodles.
Add noodles to boiling water. Cook 1 minute or according to package instructions. Drain return to pot and add sesame oil, scallions and salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 275 calories (23% from fat), 7.1 g fat (1.3 g saturated, 2.5 g monounsaturated), 48 mg cholesterol, 9.0 g protein, 44.3 g carbohydrates, 3.2 g fiber, 20 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
