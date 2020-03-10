With thoughts of St. Patrick’s Day, try this whiskey glaze on salmon. It adds a little kick to the dish.
There are two spellings of whiskey or whisky. Whiskey spelled with an “e” is the common spelling in Ireland. It’s generally aged in white oak, giving it a slight smoky flavor.
To save prep time, look for fresh green beans trimmed and ready to cook in the produce department. They’re slightly more expensive, but you may find it worth the price to save time.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 small bottle Irish whiskey, 1 small can tomato paste, 1 small jar honey, 3/4 pound salmon fillet, 1/2 pound red potatoes and 1/2 pound green beans. Staples: Fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth; olive oil, minced garlic, dried rosemary, salt and black peppercorns.
If you do not have whiskey on hand, it can be bought in a liquor store in small bottles called splits.
Irish Whiskey Glazed Salmon
- 1/4 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
- 1/4 cup Irish whiskey (any kind will work)
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 3/4 pound wild-caught salmon fillet
Place broth, whiskey, tomato paste and honey in a medium-size skillet over medium-high heat. Blend mixture together. When it comes to a simmer, add the salmon. Keeping the sauce at a low simmer. (The sauce should be kept at a simmer. If the sauce becomes too dry, add a little water or if it is not thick, continue to cook it for a few minutes after the salmon has been removed.)
Cook the salmon 3 minutes turn and cook 3 minutes. The sauce will cook to a glaze. Divide salmon between 2 dinner plates and spoon glaze on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 396 calories (25 percent from fat), 10.9 g fat (1.7 g saturated, 3.6 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 35.4 g protein, 22.0 g carbohydrates, 1.1 g fiber, 105 mg sodium.
Rosemary Garlic Potatoes and Beans
- 1/2 pound red potatoes cut into 1 inch cubes
- 1/2 pound green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 3 teaspoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place potatoes, green beans and garlic in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, uncovered, on high 5 minutes. Remove and add the olive oil, rosemary and salt and pepper to taste. Toss to combine ingredients. Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 181 calories (36 percent from fat), 7.3 g fat (1.1 g saturated, 5.0 monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 4.5 g protein, 27.5 g carbohydrates, 5.4 g fiber, 29 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
