Thai peanut sauce and coconut milk add an intriguing flavor to tilapia.
For this recipe they are simmered together creating a flavorful sauce to gently coat the fish.
Peanut sauce is the base for many Thai dishes and is made from roasted peanuts, soy sauce and spices. There are several types in the supermarket. I choose a thick one when it is available.
Coconut milk is made by mixing shredded coconut with boiling water, letting it steep and then straining it.
Fortunately, both peanut sauce and coconut milk are available readymade and make Thai-style cooking a breeze.
Basmati rice has a nutty-like flavor and really does smell a little like popcorn when cooking. It’s now available in a microwaveable package which helps to make this a 10-minute dinner.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 bottle peanut sauce, 1 can light coconut milk, 3/4 pound tilapia fillet, 1 package washed, ready-to-eat spinach, 1 package microwaveable basmati rice and 1 package shredded carrots. Staples: canola oil, salt and black peppercorns.
Thai Tilapia with Peanut Coconut Sauce
- 2 tablespoons peanut sauce
- 3/4 cup light coconut milk
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 3/4 pound tilapia fillet (see note)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 3 cups washed, ready-to-eat spinach (see note)
Note: Any type of fish fillet can be used. Cook it about 8 minutes per inch of thickness. Whole leaf frozen spinach may be used. Defrost and drain before using.
Mix peanut sauce and coconut milk together. Set aside.
Heat canola oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add tilapia and sauté 3 minutes, turn and sauté 3 more minutes for a fillet about 3/4-inch thick. Cook 2 minutes longer for a thicker (1-inch fillet.) Add salt and pepper to taste and remove to a plate.
Add sauce mixture and spinach to skillet and boil 2 minutes or until the spinach wilts. Spoon sauce over fish and serve with rice.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 300 calories (42 percent from fat), 13.9 g fat (6.4 g saturated, 4 g monounsaturated), 84 mg cholesterol, 38.1 g protein, 7.2 g carbohydrates, 1.6 g fiber, 454 mg sodium.
Basmati Rice
- 1 package microwave basmati rice (1-1/2-cups cooked) (see note)
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: Use long-grain white rice if basmati is not available.
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1-1/2-cup rice and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add carrots, oil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 231 calories (19 percent from fat), 4.9 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 3.8 g protein, 42.3 g carbohydrates, 2.2 g fiber, 40 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.