The pungent flavors of Chinese five-spice powder, rice vinegar and soy sauce combine to create this quick shrimp dinner.
Chinese five-spice powder is used in many Asian dishes and includes cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns. It can be found in the spice section of the supermarket. It can also be used to flavor cooked rice or sprinkle on cooked vegetables.
Keep a bag of peeled, frozen shrimp in the freezer for quick dinners. They only take about 5 minutes to defrost in a bowl of cold water.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound peeled shrimp, 1 bottle Chinese rice vinegar, 1 bottle Chinese five-spice powder, 1 bottle low-salt, soy sauce, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 package fresh or steamed Chinese noodles, 1/4 pound broccoli florets and 1 small bunch scallions. Staples: garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
Five-Spice Shrimp
- 1/4 cup water
- 3 tablespoons Chinese rice vinegar (see note)
- 2 teaspoons Chinese five-spice powder
- 5 large garlic cloves, unpeeled
- 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium, soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil, divided use
- 1/4 pound broccoli florets (about 1-1/2-cups)
- 3/4 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined (see note)
Note: Buy peeled, raw shrimp. White vinegar diluted with a little water can be used instead of rice vinegar. A wok or skillet can be used to make the shrimp.
Mix water, Chinese rice vinegar, Chinese five-spice, garlic, soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon sesame oil together. Heat remaining 1 teaspoon sesame oil over high heat in a wok or skillet until smoking. Add broccoli and stir-fry 2 minutes.
Add shrimp and sauce and toss 2 minutes or until shrimp just turn pink. Remove shrimp and broccoli to a plate and boil sauce to reduce, about 1 minute. Remove garlic cloves. To serve, place shrimp on noodles and spoon sauce on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 233 calories (23% from fat), 6 g fat (0.9 g saturated, 2.2 g monounsaturated), 276 mg cholesterol, 37.4 g protein, 7.7 g carbohydrates, 0.6 g fiber, 479 mg sodium.
Chinese Noodles
- 1/4 pound fresh or steamed Chinese noodles (see note)
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/4 cup scallions, sliced
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: Dried Chinese noodles or angel hair pasta can be used instead of fresh Chinese noodles.
Bring a large saucepan with 3 to 4 quarts of water to a boil. Add the fresh noodles. Bring back to a boil. Drain noodles leaving about 2 tablespoons water in the saucepan. For dried noodles, cook for 3 to 4 minutes before draining. Return noodles to saucepan with the reserved water. Add sesame oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Place on two plates and sprinkle with scallions.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 243 calories (18% from fat),4.8 g fat (1 g saturated, 1.6 g monounsaturated), 48 mg cholesterol, 8.3 g protein, 41.5 g carbohydrates, 2.2 g fiber, 14 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
