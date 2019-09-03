Tuna is one of the prize catches along Galicia’s rocky coastline. For this Galician dish, I have used fresh tuna, which gives a delicious flavor, though you could use Spanish canned white tuna.
The Yellow Rice calls for saffron, which is another specialty of Spain and can be found in most markets. Although it’s expensive, you will only need a small amount to give the rice a delicate flavor. Bijol or turmeric can be substituted.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1/2 pound zucchini, 1 medium-size ripe tomato, 1 small green bell pepper, 3/4 pound fresh tuna, 1 jar minced garlic and 1 small package saffron. Staples: fat-free, low-salt chicken broth, onion, olive oil, long-grain white rice, salt and black peppercorns.
Spanish Tuna and Zucchini
- 3/4 pound fresh tuna
- 1/4 cup water
- 1-1/2-cups washed and diced zucchini
- 1-1/2-cups diced tomato
- 1 cup diced onion medium onion
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 3/4 cup cubes green bell pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tuna and brown on both sides, about 3 minutes. Remove to a cutting board and add water to skillet.
Add zucchini, tomatoes, onion and garlic and cook until vegetables are very soft but not brown, about 5 minutes. Cut tuna into bite-size pieces and add to skillet with green pepper. Cook another 5 minutes. Add oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Blend thoroughly.
Serve over Yellow Rice.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 331 calories (25 percent from fat), 9.1 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 3.6 g monounsaturated), 78 mg cholesterol, 43.6 g protein, 18.9 g carbohydrates, 4.6 g fiber, 80 mg sodium
Yellow Rice
- 1-3/4-cups fat free, no-salt added chicken broth, divided use
- 1 cup diced onion
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup long-grain white rice
- 1/4 teaspoon saffron
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat 1/4 cup chicken broth in a nonstick skillet. Add onion and sauté 5 minutes without browning. Add garlic and cook another minute. Add oil and rice. Sauté rice about a minute and add remaining chicken broth. Add saffron. Bring to a simmer, cover and cook gently 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and rice is cooked. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 263 calories (17 percent from fat), 4.9 g fat (0.8 g saturated, 2.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 8.8 g protein, 46.4 g carbohydrates, 2.1 g fiber, 69 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
