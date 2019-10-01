Fresh tuna takes only minutes to make. The secret is to have a very hot skillet so the tuna sears on each side.
Cauliflower, microwaved and mashed looks like mashed potatoes. Wild mushrooms add an earthy flavor.
Save time and the need to wash a second skillet. Use the same skillet for the tuna and mushrooms. Saute the mushrooms first. Remove from the skillet and sear the tuna in the same skillet.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound tuna steaks,1 package shitake mushrooms, 1 head cauliflower, 1 bunch chives, 1 bunch parsley (optional) and 1 carton reduced-fat sour cream. Staples: Canola oil, garlic, skim milk, salt and black peppercorns.
Seared Tuna
- 1 teaspoon canola oil
- 3/4 pound fresh tuna steaks
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (optional garnish)
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over high heat. Sear tuna for 1 minute. Turn and sprinkle salt and pepper to taste on the cooked side. Sear second side 1 minute for a 1/2-inch thick tuna steak. For a 1-inch tuna steak, lower heat and cook 2 more minutes.
Remove to a cutting board, slice and divide between two dinner plates. Sprinkle parsley on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 207 calories (17 percent from fat), 3.9 g fat (0.6 g saturated, 1.7 g monounsaturated), 78 mg cholesterol, 39.9 g protein, 0.2 g carbohydrates, 0.1 g fiber, 62 mg sodium.
Wild Mushroom and Cauliflower Mashed ‘Potatoes’
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 2 cups sliced shiitake mushrooms
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1/2 head cauliflower (4 cups florets and stems)
- 2 tablespoons skim milk
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat canola oil in a medium-size skillet over medium-high heat and sauté the mushrooms 3 minutes. Add the garlic and continue to sauté 1 minute. Remove from skillet and set aside. Use the same skillet to sear the tuna.
Separate the cauliflower into florets and coarsely chop the core. Place in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 8 minutes. Test to see if the cauliflower is soft. Microwave another 2 minutes if needed.
Chop the cauliflower in a food processor or by hand, saving the bowl. Add back to the bowl and mix in the mushrooms-garlic mixture, skim milk, sour cream and chives. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 163 calories (50 percent from fat), 9 g fat (2.9 g saturated, 4 g monounsaturated), 12 mg cholesterol, 8.1 g protein, 17.1 g carbohydrates, 5.2 g fiber, 102 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
