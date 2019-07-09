Poke, pronounced poh-kay, is a Hawaiian raw fish dish that is quickly becoming a popular favorite.
Traditional seasonings include soy sauce and sesame oil. Serving the ingredients over rice makes it a meal in a bowl.
It’s easy to make at home. This poke bowl has thin sliced radish, fresh salmon marinated in soy sauce, avocado cubes, grated carrots, sesame seeds and cilantro.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 bottle reduced-sodium soy sauce, 1 bottle rice vinegar, 1 bottle toasted sesame oil, 3/4 pound wild salmon, 1 package microwave brown rice,1 ripe medium avocado, 1 bunch radishes, 1 bunch cilantro, 1 package shredded carrots and 1 package sesame seeds. Staples: minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
Salmon Poke Bowl
- 1 tablespoon reduced -sodium soy sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 3 teaspoons toasted sesame oil, divided use
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 3/4 pound wild salmon cut into 1-inch cubes (you can also use cooked shrimp)
- 1 package microwave brown rice (to make 1 1/2-cups cooked)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1 ripe medium avocado, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 1 cup)
- 6 large radishes, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
Mix soy sauce, rice vinegar, 1 teaspoon sesame oil and garlic together in a medium-size bowl. Add the salmon and toss well. Let marinate while you prepare the other ingredients.
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups rice, place in a bowl and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add 2 remaining teaspoons oil and salt and pepper to taste to the bowl. Toss well. Divide between 2 serving bowls. Place the grated carrots in one area of the bowls. Add the radishes and avocado cubes in separate areas of the bowls. Spoon the salmon in the middle of the bowl. Pour any remaining salmon sauce over the ingredients in the bowl. Sprinkle the cilantro and sesame seeds over the salmon and vegetables in each bowl.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 670 calories (43 percent from fat), 32.2 g fat (4.9 g saturated, 14.8 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 41.9 g protein, 54.8 g carbohydrates, 10.6 g fiber, 402 mg sodium.
