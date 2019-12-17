This festive, busy time of year deserves a special dinner, but one that only takes minutes to make. Plump shrimp cooked in a vodka tomato sauce is a holiday tradition for many Italian families and is quick and easy to prepare.
Along with this festive pasta dish, serve a crisp and colorful radicchio and romaine salad with your favorite bottled dressing.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1/2 pound peeled shrimp, 1 red onion, 1 small head radicchio lettuce, 1 small head romaine lettuce, 1 small tin anchovy fillets, 1 small bottle vodka, 1 small can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, 1 carton heavy cream and 1/4 pound fresh linguine. Staples: olive oil, garlic, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, salt and black peppercorns.
Italian Shrimp and Vodka Linguine
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup sliced red onion
- 4 anchovy fillets
- 2 medium garlic cloves, crushed
- 1/4 cup vodka
- 1 cup canned no-salt-added diced tomatoes
- 3/4 pound shelled shrimp
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 pound fresh linguine (see note)
Note: Any type of long cut pasta can be used. Dried linguine can be used instead of fresh. Cook it according to package instructions.
Place a pot filled with 4 to 5 quarts of water on to boil.
Heat olive oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, anchovies and garlic. Sauté until onion is transparent, about 5 minutes.
Raise the heat to high and add vodka. Reduce liquid by half, about 1 minute. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the tomatoes. Cover with a lid and cook gently without boiling, 2 minutes. Add the shrimp, cover and cook, 3 more minutes or until they turn pink. Add the cream, stir and add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon into large serving bowl.
Place linguine in boiling water and boil 2 minutes or according to package instructions if using dried pasta. Drain and toss with sauce.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 588 calories (23% from fat), 15 g fat (5 g saturated, 5.2 g monounsaturated), 300 mg cholesterol, 45.9 g protein, 52.5 g carbohydrates, 5.1 g fiber, 518 mg sodium.
Radicchio and Romaine Salad
- 2 cups bite-size radicchio leaves
- 2 cups bit-size romaine leaves
- 2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Wash radicchio and romaine and dry well. Tear lettuce into bite-sized pieces and add to bowl. Add dressing and toss well.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 28 calories (39% from fat), 1.2 g fat (0.1 g saturated, 0.3 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 1.2 g protein, 4 g carbohydrates,1.4 g fiber, 17 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
