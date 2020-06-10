Sesame seeds, fresh ginger and a little butter are all you need to make this standout snapper dish. This is a light sauce that is perfect with a delicate fish fillet. The sesame seeds form a crisp crust. This recipe is made with plain sesame seeds. You can also add more color by adding a few black sesame seeds to the plain ones.
A quick way to peel and use fresh ginger is to scrape the skin off with the edge of a teaspoon. Then grate the ginger over the sesame seeds to capture the ginger and its juice.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound snapper fillets, 1 package sesame seeds, 1 small piece fresh ginger, 1/4 pound fresh snow peas and 1 package microwaveable brown rice to make 1-1/2 cups cooked rice. Staples: canola oil, butter, salt and black peppercorns
Sesame Snapper
- 1/4 cup sesame seeds
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger (see note)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 3/4 pound snapper fillets (see note)
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
Notes: Tilapia or sole can be used instead of snapper. Two teaspoons ground ginger can be substituted for fresh ginger.
Mix sesame seeds, ginger and salt and pepper to taste together on a large plate. Rinse snapper fillets and pat dry with a paper towel. Dip fillets into sesame seeds and press the seeds into the fillet. Repeat on the second side of the fillet.
Heat the canola oil and butter in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the snapper fillets and sautée 3 minutes. Carefully turn the fillets over with a large spatula and cook the second side 3 minutes. Watch carefully to make sure the seeds do not burn. (The cooking time is for a 1/2- to 3/4-inch fillet. Cook 2 minutes longer for a 1-inch fillet.)
Divide the fillets between two dinner plates and spoon pan juices and any seeds left in the skillet over them.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 380 calories (58 percent from fat), 24.4 g fat (6.6 g saturated, 10.4 g monounsaturated), 100 mg cholesterol, 37.5 g protein, 4.8 g carbohydrates, 2.3 g fiber, 151 mg sodium.
Rice and Snow Peas
- 2 cups fresh snow peas, trimmed (see note)
- 1 package microwaveable brown rice to make 1-1/2 cups cooked rice
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: Green beans can be used instead of snow peas.
Microwave snow peas in a large bowl. Remove and microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups rice into the bowl with the snow peas. Reserve remaining rice for another meal. Add salt and pepper to taste to the bowl and toss well.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 212 calories (7 percent from fat), 1.6 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 0.6 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 5.9 g protein, 43.5 g carbohydrates, 4.0 g fiber, 9 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
