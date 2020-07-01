Celebrate the Fourth of July with this sparkling burger.
These burgers get their bang from jalapeño peppers that are mixed with mayonnaise. Barbecue sauce is mixed in with the turkey giving it extra flavor and keeps the burger moist. Any type of barbecue sauce can be used.
Mix corn kernels and black beans together for a colorful, tasty side dish.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound ground, white meat turkey, 1 bottle low-sodium barbecue sauce, 1 medium jalapeno pepper, 1 jar reduced-fat mayonnaise, 1 package whole wheat hamburger rolls, 1 small tomato, 1 small head lettuce, 1 package frozen corn kernels and 1 can black beans. Staples: vegetable oil spray, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, salt and black peppercorns.
Texas Turkey Burgers
- 3/4 pound ground, white meat turkey
- 3 tablespoons low-sodium barbecue sauce
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Vegetable oil spray
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped (about 2 tablespoons)
- 3 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise
- 2 whole wheat hamburger rolls
- 1 small tomato, sliced
Mix ground turkey with the barbecue sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste. Form into 2 patties, about 4 inches in diameter and 1/2 inch thick. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and coat with vegetable oil spray.
Add the burgers and cook 3 minutes. Turn and cook 3 minutes. Turn heat down to medium and cover the skillet with a lid. Sauté 2 to 3 minutes or until a meat thermometer reads 165 degrees.
While burgers cook, mix chopped jalapeño pepper and mayonnaise together.
When burgers are cooked, place each burger on the bottom half of a hamburger roll. Place several slices of tomato on each burger. Spread the mayonnaise on the top half of the roll and close.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 495 calories (29% from fat), 16.2 g fat (2.3 g saturated, 3.9 g monounsaturated), 90 mg cholesterol, 45.2 g protein, 42.2 g carbohydrates, 6.3 g fiber, 721 mg sodium.
Corn and Black Bean Salad
- Several lettuce leaves
- 1-1/2 cups defrosted frozen corn kernels (see note)
- 1/2 cup reduced-sodium rinsed and drained black beans
- 2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: Place corn in a sieve and run hot water through to quickly defrost the corn or place in a microwave oven for 2 minutes.
Divide lettuce leaves between two plates. Mix corn and black beans together in a small bowl. Toss with dressing and add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon over lettuce leaves.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 160 calories (11% from fat), 2 g fat (0.2 g saturated, 0.6 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 7.1 g protein, 32.5 g carbohydrates, 6.8 g fiber, 59 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
