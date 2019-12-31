QF Spicy_pork_beansWEB

Cracked Pepper Pork with Honey Mustard Baked Beans (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

This is a fiery version of a traditional pork and beans dinner.

Boneless butterflied pork chops can be found in the meat section of most markets. If they are unavailable, buy boneless loin chops about 1 inch thick and slice them nearly in half horizontally, leaving one edge intact. Open the chops like a book and flatten. The meat will be about 1/2 inch thick. They will take only about 5 minutes to cook.

Cracked black pepper can be found in the spice section of your market. It adds a lot of fire to the chops. If you really like it hot, add another teaspoon to the marinade. Have plenty of cool drinks on hand if you do.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 2 6-ounce boneless pork loin chops, 1 bottle cracked black pepper, 1 medium tomato, 1 small bunch fresh parsley, 1 small jar Dijon mustard, 1 bottle apple cider vinegar and 1 small can reduced-sodium red kidney beans. Staples: minced garlic, honey, olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.

Cracked Pepper Pork

  • 2 6-ounce boneless, butterflied pork loin chops
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/2 tablespoon cracked black pepper
  • 1 medium tomato cut into wedges

Remove visible fat from the pork. Mix vinegar, oil and cracked pepper together in a small bowl or zip-close bag. Add pork and let marinate 10 minutes, turning once during that time. Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add the pork.

Spoon any remaining marinade over chops, making sure cracked pepper is evenly distributed. Sauté 3 minutes turn and sauté 2 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees. Remove to two dinner plates to rest while making the beans. Place tomato wedges next to the pork.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 272 calories (33 percent from fat), 10 g fat (2.1 g saturated, 3.8 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 41.6 g protein, 4.7 g carbohydrates, 1.6 g fiber, 155 mg sodium.

Honey Mustard Baked Beans

  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 4 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1-1/2 cups rinsed and drained reduced-sodium canned red kidney beans
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley (optional)

Mix honey, mustard, vinegar and garlic together in a small bowl. Add to the skillet used for the pork. Cook over medium heat for 2 minutes, stirring to combine ingredients. Add the beans and simmer 3 to 4 minutes stirring to keep the sauce from burning. Add salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle parsley on top.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 391 calories (8 percent from fat), 3.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated, 0.8 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 18.4 g protein, 76.4 g carbohydrates, 15 g fiber, 421 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

