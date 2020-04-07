Two of America’s favorite foods, pizza and burgers, combine in this pizza chicken burger. This quick dinner takes only 10 minutes to cook.
The burger uses ground chicken. Make sure the package says made from chicken breast meat only. If it says ground chicken, then skin, fat and dark meat can be used.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound ground chicken breast meat only, 1 bottle pizza sauce, 1 package part skim milk mozzarella cheese, 1 small container black olives, 1 package whole wheat or whole grain hamburger rolls, 1 bunch fresh basil, 1 bag washed ready-to-eat salad, 1 large tomato and 1 bottle reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing and 1 can olive oil spray. Staples: salt and black peppercorns.
Pizza-Flavored Chicken Burger
- 3/4 pound ground chicken breast meat only
- 1/2 cup bottled pizza sauce, divided use (see note)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Olive oil spray
- 2 slices part skim milk mozzarella cheese, about 1 ounce total (see note)
- 6 pitted black olives, sliced (see note)
- 2 whole wheat or whole grain hamburger rolls
- Several basil leaves
Note: Other pasta sauce can be used instead of pizza sauce. Any type of cheese slices can be used. Any type of olive can be used.
Mix chicken with 2 tablespoons pizza sauce and add salt and pepper to taste. Shape into two burgers about 4-inches in diameter and 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick.
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Spray with olive oil spray and sauté burgers 5 minutes. Turn and sauté 3 minutes. Place a cheese slice over each burger. Cover with a lid and cook 2 to 3 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees.
Place burgers on bottom half of each roll. Mix olives into remaining pizza sauce and spoon over the burgers. Place several basil leaves over the sauce. Close with top of the roll.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 391 calories (31% from fat), 13.4 g fat (3.5 g saturated, 4.8 g monounsaturated), 137 mg cholesterol, 45.6 g protein, 19.4 g carbohydrates, 3.7 g fiber, 364 mg sodium.
Salad
- 4 cups washed, ready-to-eat lettuce
- 1 large tomato cut into small wedges
- 4 tablespoons reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing
Place lettuce and tomato wedges in a bowl and add dressing. Toss to coat salad with the dressing.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 54 calories (40% from fat), 2.4 g fat (0.2 g saturated, 0.7 g monounsaturated), 2 mg cholesterol, 2.1 g protein, 8 g carbohydrates, 3.1 g fiber, 21 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
