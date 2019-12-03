Tasty, light meatballs in a rich pasta sauce are an American favorite. The meatballs in this recipe are made with bread soaked in water and squeezed dry. This makes them very light and fluffy.
The meatballs taste even better the second day. If you have time, make extra and serve them for another quick dinner. Complete the meal with a washed ready-to-eat Italian style salad.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1/2 pound 95% lean ground sirloin, 1 small bunch fresh sage (or dried sage), 1 small bottle reduced-sodium pasta sauce, 1 package frozen chopped onion, 1 package raisins, 1 loaf whole wheat bread, and 1 package spaghetti. Staples: olive oil, garlic, egg, salt and black peppercorns.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
- 2 slices whole wheat bread
- 1/2 pound lean ground sirloin
- 2 medium garlic cloves, crushed
- 8 fresh sage leaves, chopped (or 1 teaspoon dried sage)
- 1/2 cup fresh of frozen chopped onion
- 2 tablespoons raisins
- 1 large egg
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3/4 cup reduced-sodium pasta sauce
- 3/4 cup water (for sauce)
- 1/4 pound spaghetti
Soak the bread in 1 cup water until soft. Combine ground sirloin, garlic, sage, onion, raisins and egg in a bowl or food processor. Remove bread from water and squeeze out excess water. Blend into meat mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Form into balls about 2-1/2 inches in diameter. It should make 4 meatballs.
Heat olive oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the meatballs on all sides, about 5 minutes. Mix the pasta sauce and water together. Lower the heat to medium and add the sauce. Simmer gently 10 minutes, carefully turning the meatballs once (use a spatula; a spoon might crush the meatballs).
While meatballs simmer, add the spaghetti to the boiling water and cook 9 minutes or according to package instructions. Drain and divide between 2 dinner plates. Serve meatballs and sauce over the spaghetti.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 630 calories (26% from fat), 18.3 g fat (4.8 g saturated, 7.1 g monounsaturated), 167 mg cholesterol, 39.1 g protein, 74.6 g carbohydrates, 6.7 g fiber, 212 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
