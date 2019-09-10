BBQ_Pork_BeansWEB

Barbecued Pork and Beans (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

Here are barbecue flavors without heating up the grill and in only 15 minutes. It’s perfect for a weeknight meal.

My secret to quickly broiling the meat is to place a foil-lined baking tray under the broiler while the broiler preheats. The foil lining helps with quick clean-up. Placing the pork on a heated tray helps the meat cook faster.

There are many flavored barbecue sauces. I like to pick a reduced-sodium one that doesn’t have high-fructose corn syrup as the first ingredient.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 bottler reduced-sodium barbecue sauce, 1 can reduced-sodium small red kidney beans, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat lettuce and 2 small tomatoes. Staples: distilled vinegar, brown sugar and reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing.

Barbecued Pork and Beans

  • 3/4 pounds pork tenderloin or boneless pork chops
  • 1/2 cup reduced-sodium barbecue sauce
  • 1-1/2 cups canned reduced-sodium, rinsed and drained small red kidney beans
  • 1 tablespoon distilled vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • Several leaves washed, ready-to-eat lettuce
  • 2 small tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing

Preheat boiler. Line a baking tray with foil and place under broiler.

Remove visible fat from pork and slice in half lengthwise. Do not cut all the way through. Open like a book and flatten with the palm of your hand.

Remove tray from broiler and place pork on tray. Spread 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce on meat and broil 5 minutes. Turn over, spread 3 more tablespoons barbecue sauce on meat and broil 5 more minutes.

Meanwhile, rinse and drain beans. Place remaining 3 tablespoons barbecue sauce in sauce pan over medium heat. Add vinegar, sugar and beans. Simmer 5 minutes to heat through and melt sugar.

Place lettuce on a plate. Slice tomatoes and put on top. To serve, slice meat and place on plate. Pour pan juices over top. Spoon beans onto plate.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 640 calories (11% from fat), 7.5 g fat (1.7 g saturated, 1.8 g monounsaturated), 109 mg cholesterol, 53.7 g protein, 91 g carbohydrates, 14.2 g fiber, 269 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

