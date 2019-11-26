QF_Turkey_casseroleWEB

Turkey Skillet Casserole with Tossed Salad (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

This is a great way to serve leftover turkey.

It’s a one pot meal — a hearty casserole of turkey, mushrooms and pasta with a light touch. The pasta cooks right in the sauce. Serve it in the casserole dish right from the stove. All you need is a tossed salad to complete the meal. Add any leftover vegetables you have on hand to the salad.

You can also use cooked turkey from the deli. Look for a low-sodium roasted turkey breast. Ask for it to be cut in one thick piece. It will be easier to cut into bite-sized pieces.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 carton reduced-fat sour cream, 1 package reduced-fat, shredded, sharp cheddar cheese, 10 ounces cooked turkey beast, 1 jar/can low-sodium pasta sauce, 1 small package whole wheat linguine, 1 small container sliced Portobello mushrooms and 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat green salad. Staples: olive oil spray, onion, garlic, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, salt and black peppercorns.

Substitutions: Any type of reduced-fat cheese can be used. Any type of sliced mushrooms can be used. Other whole wheat pasta shapes can be used instead of linguine.

Turkey Skillet Casserole

  • 10 ounces cooked turkey breast, skin removed
  • Olive oil spray
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 2 medium garlic cloves, crushed
  • 3/4 cup low-fat, low-sodium pasta sauce
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 cups sliced Portobello mushrooms
  • 2 ounces whole wheat linguine, broken into 4- to 5-inch pieces
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat, shredded, sharp cheddar cheese
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream

Cut turkey into 1/4- to 1/2-inch pieces. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add onion and garlic. Saute 3 minutes. Add the turkey, pasta sauce, water, mushrooms and pasta. Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir to mix well. Bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover with a lid and cook, stirring once or twice, until the pasta is cooked, about 15 minutes. Add a little more water if sauce is dry before pasta is cooked. Remove from the heat and sprinkle the cheese on top. Spoon sour cream over cheese.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 454 calories (23% from fat), 11.5 g fat (2.8 g saturated, 3.1 g monounsaturated), 101 mg cholesterol, 52.1 g protein, 40.8 g carbohydrates, 6.5 g fiber, 301 mg sodium.

Tossed Salad

  • 4 cups washed, ready-to-eat green salad
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Place salad in a bowl and toss with dressing.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 27 calories (41% from fat), 1.2 g fat (0.1 g saturated,0.3 g monounsaturated),1 mg cholesterol, 1.2 g protein, 3.8 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 12 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments