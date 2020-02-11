Fresh shrimp in a light Provencal sauce is classic French bistro-style food.
The Provence region in southern France is famous for this sauce made with onions, garlic and tomatoes. If your tomatoes aren’t ripe, use good quality canned plum tomatoes, drained. Here it is served over brown rice.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 4 plum tomatoes, 1 bottle dry white wine, 3/4 pound large peeled and deveined shrimp, 1 small bunch thyme (or dried thyme), 1 small bunch marjoram (or dried marjoram) and 1 package microwave brown rice. Staples: olive oil, onion, garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
Shrimp Provencal
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 cup diced onion
- 2 garlic cloves crushed
- 4 plum tomatoes, diced (2 cups)
- 1/4 cup dry white wine (see note)
- 3/4 pound large peeled and deveined shrimp
- 1 sprig or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 sprig or 1 teaspoon dried marjoram
- Salt
Note: Fish or chicken broth can be used instead of white wine.
Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until transparent, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook another minute without browning. Add tomatoes and cook until they release their juice, about 4 to 5 minutes.
Add wine and simmer 1 minute, do not let run dry. Place shrimp over vegetables and sprinkle on thyme and marjoram. Lower heat to medium and cover with a lid. Simmer, do not boil, 2 minutes, turn shrimp over and simmer 1 minute. Remove thyme and marjoram sprigs, if using. Sprinkle with salt to taste. Serve over rice.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 282 calories (26 percent from fat), 8 g fat (1.2 g saturated, 3.5 g monounsaturated), 276 mg cholesterol, 36.5 g protein, 12.8 g carbohydrates, 3.1 g fiber, 217 mg sodium.
Brown Rice
- 1 package microwave brown rice (1-1/2-cups cooked)
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1-1/2-cups rice and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add oil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 186 calories (7 percent from fat), 1.5 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 0.6 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 4.2 g protein, 38.8 g carbohydrates, 2.4 g fiber, 6 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
