Honey, ginger and soy sauce lend a sweet and savory flavor to this quick-cooked chicken. A coating of sesame seeds brightens the dish and adds a crunchy texture.
Toasted sesame seeds and toasted sesame oil have a rich sesame flavor. Instead of toasting the seeds myself, I found them already toasted in a jar in the sushi section of the supermarket. Toasted sesame oil is also available in the market. I like to keep it on hand and use it to flavor vegetables and salads. Both add extra flavor to the recipe, but are simply an option. The recipe calls for regular sesame seeds and sesame oil as they are more readily available.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 package sesame seeds, 1 container olive oil spray, 12 ounces trimmed snow peas, 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, 1 package microwaveable brown rice, 1 bottle ground ginger, 1 small bottle low-sodium soy sauce and 1 bottle sesame oil. Staples: honey, salt and black peppercorns.
Sesame Seared Chicken
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- Olive oil spray
- 2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, opened flat (see note)
- 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
Note: Boneless, skinless chicken breasts can be used instead of thighs. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees for the cooked breast meat.
Mix honey, ginger and soy sauce together and set aside. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add the chicken and sauté 5 minutes. Turn chicken and sauté 3 minutes, a meat thermometer should read 170 degrees.
Spoon sauce over the chicken and let warm in skillet for about 30 seconds, turning chicken in the sauce to make sure both sides are coated. Remove to individual dishes and sprinkle sesame seeds on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 333 calories (44% from fat), 16.1 g fat (2.8 g saturated, 6.7 g monounsaturated), 138 mg cholesterol, 36.3 g protein, 12.2 g carbohydrates, 1.2 g fiber, 316 mg sodium.
Snow Peas and Rice
- 3 cups trimmed snow peas (about 12 ounces) or green vegetable of your choice (green beans, broccoli, etc.)
- 1 package microwaveable brown rice (to make 1-1/2-cups cooked)
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place snow peas in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high 2 minutes. Remove from microwave.
Add the brown rice to the microwave and cook according to package instructions. Remove and measure 1-1/2- cups cooked rice. Save remaining rice for another meal.
Add rice to snow peas along with sesame oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 265 calories (21% from fat), 6.2 g fat (1.1 g saturated, 2.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 6.8 g protein, 45.9 g carbohydrates, 4.8 g fiber, 11 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
