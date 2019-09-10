A juicy barbecued chicken sandwich with a bell pepper and bean salad makes an easy summer supper. Use bought cooked chicken breast or leftover chicken for this recipe. Bottled barbecue sauce helps makes this dinner a breeze.
Canned red kidney beans and fresh green pepper are spiced with cumin and chili powder in this crunchy salad to accompany the chicken.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 medium green bell pepper, 3/4 pound roasted or rotisserie chicken breast, 1 small bottle reduced-fat olive oil and vinegar dressing, 1 bottle low-sugar barbecue sauce, 1 small container ground cumin, 1 small container chili powder, 1 small can reduced-sodium red kidney beans, 1 bottle hot pepper sauce, and 1 small package whole wheat hamburger rolls. Staples: garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
Barbecued Chicken Roll
- 1/2 pound roasted or rotisserie chicken breast, skin and bones removed
- 1/2 cup low-sugar barbecue sauce
- 1 medium garlic clove, crushed
- 1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
- 2 whole wheat or whole grain hamburger rolls (or roll of your choice)
Cut chicken into thin strips. Combine barbecue sauce, garlic and hot pepper sauce together in a non-stick skillet. Add the chicken strips. Bring sauce to a simmer and cook 2 minutes. Or, mix in microwave-proof bowl and heat on high 2 minutes.
To serve, slice roll in half and toast in toaster or regular oven for 2 minutes. Spoon a little sauce over open rolls. Place chicken on rolls. Spoon remaining sauce over the top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 389 calories (13 percent from fat), 5.8 g fat (1.2 g saturated, 1.4 g monounsaturated),105 mg cholesterol, 35.5 g protein, 44.6 g carbohydrates, 3.3 g fiber, 967 mg sodium
Peppery Bean Salad
- 1 tablespoon reduced-fat olive oil and vinegar dressing
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 medium green bell pepper, sliced (about 2 cups)
- 1/2 cup rinsed and drained, reduced-sodium canned red kidney beans
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Mix olive oil and vinegar dressing, ground cumin and chili powder together in a small salad bowl. Add green pepper and kidney beans. Toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Taste for seasoning adding more cumin, chili powder or salt and pepper, if needed.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 115 calories (16 percent from fat), 2 g fat (0.3 g saturated, 0.5 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 6.4 g protein, 19.9 g carbohydrates, 5.6 g fiber, 51 mg sodium
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
